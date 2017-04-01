Will Chase Elliott Sweep Martinsville

.
Photo Credit: Ron Olds
Chase Elliott position himself to sweep the weekend at Martinsville Speedway after grabbing the win in todays Camping World Alpha Energy Solutions 250. A late race caution between race leader Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric would reset the field with 12 laps remaining. Elliott who started from the pole would end the race in a hard fought battle with defending Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter to take the checkers by 1.865 seconds.
Elliot will roll off on the outside of row 1 Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup STP 500. Elliott personal best finish at Martinsville was last years fall race finishing 12th.
Unofficial Results
Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Martinsville Speedway
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Johnny Sauter
3 – Christopher Bell
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – Ty Dillon
6 – Brett Moffitt
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Timothy Peters
9 – Matt Crafton
10 – Ryan Truex
11 – Chase Briscoe
12 – Regan Smith
13 – Harrison Burton
14 – Austin Hill
15 – Kaz Grala
16 – Kyle Donahue
17 – Grant Enfinger
18 – Joe Nemechek
19 – Cody Coughlin
20 – Ben Rhodes
21 – Austin Cindric
22 – Caleb Holman
23 – Wendell Chavous
24 – T.J. Bell
25 – Stewart Friesen
26 – Justin Haley
27 – Brandon Brown
28 – John Hunter Nemechek
29 – Travis Kvapil
30 – Donnie Levister
31 – Jordan Anderson
32 – Bryce Napier
