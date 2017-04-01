Will Chase Elliott Sweep Martinsville

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Chase Elliott position himself to sweep the weekend at Martinsville Speedway after grabbing the win in todays Camping World Alpha Energy Solutions 250. A late race caution between race leader Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric would reset the field with 12 laps remaining. Elliott who started from the pole would end the race in a hard fought battle with defending Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter to take the checkers by 1.865 seconds.

Elliot will roll off on the outside of row 1 Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup STP 500. Elliott personal best finish at Martinsville was last years fall race finishing 12th.

Unofficial Results

Alpha Energy Solutions 250

Martinsville Speedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Johnny Sauter

3 – Christopher Bell

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – Ty Dillon

6 – Brett Moffitt

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Timothy Peters

9 – Matt Crafton

10 – Ryan Truex

11 – Chase Briscoe

12 – Regan Smith

13 – Harrison Burton

14 – Austin Hill

15 – Kaz Grala

16 – Kyle Donahue

17 – Grant Enfinger

18 – Joe Nemechek

19 – Cody Coughlin

20 – Ben Rhodes

21 – Austin Cindric

22 – Caleb Holman

23 – Wendell Chavous

24 – T.J. Bell

25 – Stewart Friesen

26 – Justin Haley

27 – Brandon Brown

28 – John Hunter Nemechek

29 – Travis Kvapil

30 – Donnie Levister

31 – Jordan Anderson

32 – Bryce Napier

