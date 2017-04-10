Big Wins for Vanderwal, Grove, and Eggleston at CNS season opener

(04-08-2017 Dacono CO) Kody Vanderwal, Wade Grove and Chris Eggleston opened up the 2017 season with feature event wins in the Pro Trucks, Late Models, and Legends divisions respectively. After the April 1st race was canceled due to weather the SUNOCO Race Fuel Night became the official start to the 2017 season and racing and the weather was nearly perfect.

Snap On Tools Pro Trucks

This season youngster Kody Vanderwal has been running in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series and after 4 races Kody currently sits in 9th in points with two top 10 finishes. That experience paid off big time in the first Snap-On Tools Pro Truck feature as Kody led every lap dominating the field and taking home the win. Levi Greenly moved up from the Super Stock division and had an impressive debut in the trucks battling #34 Rudy Vanderwal for 2nd place for the first half of the race.

However the most exciting part of the feature came from #7 Adam Deines and #8 Jeff Walbaum as the two drivers who started near the rear of the field methodically worked their way to the front. On the white flag lap Deines surged into 2nd place and Walbaum to 3rd but they wouldn’t have enough to catch Vanderwal who would go home with the win. Behind Vanderwal, Deines, and Walbaum, former champ Rudy Vanderwal snagged 4th and Greenly 5th.

The Pro Trucks return to action on April 22nd.

FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal

FAST DASH: #7 Adam Dienes

QUICK TIME: #82 Michael Scott 17.353

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

Everything seemed to be aligned for #31 Derek Smith to take home the first Quaker Steak & Lube Late Model Feature event of 2017. Smith had set quick time, won the fast dash and would start on the pole position for the main event. And while Smith led the first 10 laps it was #3 Wade Grove who dove down low to grab the lead and control of the race. From that point on no one could catch Grove has he cruised to his 2nd feature win of his career.

Last season Brett Yackey won the Late Model championship and this season his brother Brian Yackey took over the ride and had a solid first run staying in the top group of cars all night long. Brian would eventually finish 4th.

#33 Bear Lynch and #88 Brent Miller had a bit of an altercation which brought out the caution. NASCAR officials sent both driver’s to the rear of the field. Lynch’s car developed a tire rub but that didn’t stop him from fighting all the way back for a 3rd place finish. Miller didn’t fare as well settling for a 7th place finish.

Yet it was Wade Grove’s night as settled into a groove and pulled away to grab the victory. Derek Smith took home 2nd place followed by Lynch, Yackey and an impressive 5th place finish for #30 Jan Oxley.

The Late Models return to action on April 29th.

FEATURE: #3 Wade Grove

FAST DASH: #31 Derek Smith

DASH: #30 Jan Oxley

QUICK TIME: #31 Derek Smith 17.533

Legend Cars

A massive field of 31 legend cars showed up for the first race of the 2017 season. Lots of new drivers and new cars as well as some familiar faces from the past such as Super Late Model star Jace Hansen joined the already competitive field for a wild night of racing. #51 AJ Canada and #25 Adam Pechman won the dash races but when the 25 lap feature went green it was #6 Scotty Scott and #16 Travis Roe pacing the field. If there is one thing you can count on with the Legend cars it’s wheel to wheel action and there was plenty of that throughout the field for the entire feature event. Due to the huge field of cars and it being the first night of racing of the season you might have expected a race filled with yellow flags however only one caution flag disrupted the feature which made for a highly entertaining race.

Up front #22 Chris Eggleston, #08 Jace Hansen, #25 Adam Pechman, #15 Danny Medina, #6 Scotty Scott and #98 Brent Scheidemantle were in a tight bunch navigating lapped traffic. Eggleston, Hansen, and Scott all took turns leading but bad luck hit Pechman as he would leave the track with mechanical issues.

Perennial frontrunner #66 Kyle Clegg had to start in the rear of the feature after being DQ’d in his dash yet had worked his way up to the front to restart 6th after a late race caution.

In the final stages of the race Eggleston pulled away by 3 car lengths to take the win followed by Scotty Scott and Hansen. Unfortunately for Hansen he was disqualified in a post race technical inspection for illegal springs. Therefore Brent Scheidemantle inherited an impressive 3rd place finish with Medina and Clegg rounding out the top 5.

The Legends return to action on April 29th.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #25 Adam Pechman

DASH: #51 AJ Canada

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.796

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

2. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

3. 8 Jeff Walbaum* Brighton

4. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

5. 19L Levi Greenly Houston TX

6. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

7. 96 Connor Snow Morrison

8. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

9. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

10. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

11. 11J Steve Johnson* Loveland

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

2. 31 Derek Smith Gering

3. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

4. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

5. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

6. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

7. 88 Brent Miller Brighton

8. 60 Rick Duckworth Arvada

9. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

10. 53 William Peruti (R) Westminster

11. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

12. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

3. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

4. 15 Danny Medina* Colorado Springs

5. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

6. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

9. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

10. 7 Corey Seip Littleton

11. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

12. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

13. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

14. 19 Larry Pachello* Arvada

15. 51 AJ Canada Castle Rock

16. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

17. 13 Jason Hulvey (R)* Thornton

18. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

19. 88 Paul Himler Erie

20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

21. 33 Alfred Matthews Arvada

22. 2 Floyd Whiting (R) Lochbuie

23. 27 Ray Oakley

24. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

25. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

26. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

27. 10 Adam Romero (R) Denver

28. 57 Adam Osborne (R) Fountain

29. 23o Gary Radosta Pueblo

DQ 08L Jace Hansen Loveland

Race Rental Modifieds

Feature: #5 Jasper Saniberg

Quick Time: #92 22.310

DEMOX

Lite Division: #00 Jake Fitzgerald

Heavy Division: #88 Joe Prante