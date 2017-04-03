Big Country Speedway Opening for First Practice April 8th, 2017

Big Country Speedway will open for the first practice of the 2017 Season

Saturday, April 8th will be our first Test and Tune & Track Clean Up Day.

2017 Practice Schedule will be as follows:

Pre Season: Saturday’s 10:00am – 4:00pm

Wednesday Evenings: Pre-Season & During the Season – 5:30pm

*Other Practice Sessions may be available by appointment, Just give us a call or send an email with the track time you need.

Pre-Season Practice Days will also be Track Clean Up Days…

Bring your shovels, rakes, tools and work gloves1 There is a lot to do in order to get Big Country Speedway ready for the awesome #Season2017 ahead.