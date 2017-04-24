What Could Of Been

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 24, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. gave it a little extra in Monday’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but as it turned out that additional effort cost him a shot at winning the Food City 500.

Truex was running a close second to Jimmie Johnson when he came down pit road for the final time on Lap 462 of 500. It appeared that his No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota was going to take the lead when he exited pit road, but NASCAR called Truex for a speeding penalty that sent him back to 16th place with not many laps remaining at the half-mile oval.

“We were going for it, I wish we could have had a shot there just to see if we could have won,” said Truex, who battled back to finish eighth. “You try to get what you can and sometimes you cross the line and today we crossed the line. This Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota with everyone that helps us make it right – Toyota, TRD, 5-hour ENERGY, WIX Filters, Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance and just everybody, was fast all day.

“This is the best run we’ve had here in a long time. It’s bittersweet, I wish we could have seen if we could have beat the 48 (Jimmie Johnson). We were close before that last caution, but it is what it is. All in all, it was an awesome day and a lot of fun.”

There were indeed plenty of positives that came out of the race for Truex, who ran inside the top-five until the speeding penalty. He won the second stage and was second in the first stage. He picked up an extra 19 standing points and one playoff bonus point. He leads the series with five stage wins and is tied with 10 playoff bonus points.

His eighth-place finish was his first top-10 in five years at Bristol and he also led 116 laps, two more than he led in his first 22 starts at the Tennessee short track.

Truex remains third in the driver points. He has posted five top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the 2017 season.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Jones Finishes 17th at Bristol After Late Contact with Competitor, Wall

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 24, 2017) – Erik Jones and the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry team found out it doesn’t take much at Bristol Motor Speedway Monday to turn a strong performance into a “what-could’ve-been” afternoon.

The 20-year-old rookie was heading to a top-10, if not a top-five finish with fewer than 100 laps remaining in the one-day-rain-delayed Food City 500 when minor contact by a competitor on Lap 420 put the Furniture Row Racing entry into the outside retaining wall. Jones was able to continue on but had to settle for a 17th-place finish, one lap short of the full 500.

“We were passing the 23 (Gray Gaulding) and I don’t know if he got loose, but he got into us about halfway down the backstretch and must have cut the right front,” said Jones. “It’s unfortunate because I thought we had a really good car. If we could have got some track position and maybe got up front, I think we could have led some laps and had a shot at the win. I thought we were just as good as the 48 (Jimmie Johnson) for the majority of the day. We’ll keep working on it and we now have a good package to come back with in the fall.”

Jones started 14th after rain Friday washed out qualifying, setting the field based on owner points. He had moved the No. 77 Camry to eighth by the competition caution on Lap 60 and was second by Lap 94. He finished the 125-lap first stage 1 in third place, picking up eight valuable championship points.

The Byron, Mich., native ran between fourth and seventh the entire 125-lap second stage, crossing the line sixth at the 250-lap mark and picking up an additional five championship points.

The team’s performance in the third and final stage seemed to be setting up a run at the leaders. Jones started the 250-lap segment in ninth, quickly dropped to 14th but was eighth by lap 300. Adjustments made during a pit stop on Lap 326 helped the car’s handling as Jones moved into fifth on lap 333, fourth three laps later and third on Lap 382.

The Furniture Row Racing team made another stop under caution on Lap 384. Despite making no chassis adjustments to affect the car’s handling, Jones said right after the restart on Lap 395 that the handling was “super tight.” He maintained the eight position in the running order and was in the process of lapping the No. 23 car when contact was made.

“I thought it was going to be a really great day for us,” said crew chief Chris Gayle. “I felt like right before we got into the accident and cut the tire that we were actually going to have a shot to compete for the win here. I was looking forward to getting that next set of tires off and getting ready for the last 100 laps. It’s just unfortunate that a little contact cuts a tire and turns what could have been a really great day for us into just an okay points day.”

The silver lining in the afternoon was that Jones moved up two spots, to 12th, in the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series point standings.

The race winner was Jimmie Johnson:

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8

Unofficial Race Results for the 57Th Annual Food City 500 – Sunday, April 23, 2017

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Total Race Length – 500 Laps – 266.5 Miles

1 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

2 – 14 Clint Bowyer

3 – 4 Kevin Harvick

4 – 20 Matt Kenseth

5 – 22 Joey Logano

6 – 42 Kyle Larson

7 – 24 Chase Elliott

8 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

9 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – 11 Denny Hamlin

11 – 6 Trevor Bayne

12 – 1 Jamie McMurray

13 – 3 Austin Dillon

14 – 31 Ryan Newman

15 – 13 Ty Dillon

16 – 27 Paul Menard

17 – 77 Erik Jones

18 – 19 Daniel Suarez

19 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

20 – 5 Kasey Kahne

21 – 72 Cole Whitt

22 – 43 Aric Almirola

23 – 38 David Ragan

24 – 83 Corey LaJoie

25 – 41 Kurt Busch Haas

26 – 95 Michael McDowell

27 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

28 – 15 Reed Sorenson

29 – 23 Gray Gaulding

30 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

31 – 55 Derrike Cope

32 – 34 Landon Cassill

33 – 21 Ryan Blaney

34 – 2 Brad Keselowski

35 – 18 Kyle Busch

36 – 10 Danica Patrick

37 – 51 Timmy Hill

38 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

39 – 37 Chris Buescher

.