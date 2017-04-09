Track Position Was Everthing

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 9, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. led three times for 49 laps and enjoyed a comfortable lead when he came down pit road for fresh tires and fuel on Lap 273 of 334. But a pit road glitch pretty much doomed Truex’s chances of winning Sunday’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota fell back and took the checkered flag in eighth place, the fourth top-10 finish of the season for the Furniture Row Racing driver.
Erik Jones, Truex’s 20-year-old teammate, had a number of issues as he finished 22nd in his No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota. He not only had to start the race in the rear of the field as a result of crashing his primary car in practice and not making a qualifying attempt in his backup car on Friday, but also had to contend with handling problems, pit road trouble, tire issues and even a plastic bag that got stuck to the car’s grille.
Photo credit: Ron Olds
When asked if there was anything he learned from Sunday’s race, the rookie said, “There’s nothing we can really take away and nothing that will apply to our next time here. Just need to get our stuff better and have a better car.”
Truex, who picked up 10 bonus points for finishing second in Stage 1 and 10th in Stage 2, remains third in the overall driver points while Jones ranks 14th.
“It was an up and down race – track position was everything,” said Truex. “We had a good car at times and we struggled at times. The track was really, really difficult and the tires were definitely a challenge. It seemed like every time we put a set on, the car was a little different. We weren’t good on restarts and short runs and we’d lose all our track position that took us so long to get. Overall, it was a decent day, but needed to be better on short runs for sure”
Truex added, “Once (Kevin) Harvick got me out of the pits I used my tires up and then the 48 (Jimmie Johnson) jumped on me and then I was done. That’s the way it goes and that’s the way racing plays out. The guys did a good job with our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry and we changed about everything on the car from yesterday so hats off to them, they did a good job with it.”
Jimmie Johnson was the race winner:
photo credit: Ron Olds
Unoffical Race Results
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Jimmie Johnson
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
6 – Brad Keselowski
7 – Jamie McMurray
8 – Martin Truex Jr
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Kurt Busch
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Trevor Bayne
14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
15 – Kyle Busch
16 – Matt Kenseth
17 – Ty Dillon
18 – Aric Almirola
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – AJ Allmendinger
21 – Chris Buescher
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Danica Patrick
25 – Denny Hamlin
26 – Ryan Newman
27 – JJ Yeley
28 – David Ragan
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Cole Whitt
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Austin Dillon
34 – Gray Gaulding
35 – Reed Sorenson
36 – Paul Menard
37 – Derrike Cope
38 – Kasey Kahne
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
