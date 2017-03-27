URSS Kicks Off the 2017 Season Saturday at Longdale Speedway

The 2017 Meyers Racing Engines National Points chase kicks off the 2017 URSS racing season with a URSS/SSO co-sanctioned show this Saturday April 1st at Longdale Speedway in Longdale OK. Last year the URSS Rebels made one appearance at the lightning quick 3/8’s mile oval with Luke Cranston besting a twenty-six car field that ran the full twenty-five lap feature caution free with a time of six minutes and forty-seven seconds.

Cranston worked his way up to the leader Cody Whitworth to snag the point with two laps to go to take the victory and solidify his Myers Racing Engines Nationals Points lead. The Longdale Speedway was a favorite of the URSS drivers that made the pull, the track surface, pit layout and speed of the show was fantastic and the URSS/SSO drivers put on a whale of a show for the fans that night.

URSS Drivers that will be making the tow will be 3 time URSS National Champion Jake Bubak, 2016 IMCA Rookie of the year Zach Blurton, veterans Mike Peters and Brian Herbert, Ty Williams, Keefe Hemel, Tyler and Jordan Knight, Steven Richardson, Taylor Velasquez, Jed Werner, and many more will kick off the new season in hopes of wrestling the URSS season crown away from 2016 National URSS Champion, Luke Cranston.

SSO drivers include 2016 SSO and IMCA National Champion Andy Shouse, Joe Wood Jr, Shayla Waddell, Cody Whitworth, Jerry Jumper, Jake Martens, Chad Koch, Gary Owens, Chris Kelly, Mike Scott, Brandon Jennings, Blake Scott along with a talented group of racers from Oklahoma and Texas.

Gates open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand admission tickets are just $15 for adults, $12 for all seniors and military while ages 12 and under will be admitted free. It is “Educators Night at the Races” with all school employees being admitted free.

Along with the URSS Series (National) with Sprint Series of Oklahoma RaceSaver Sprint Cars are IMCA Mods, IMCA Sport Mod, IMCA Stock Cars and Pure Stock classes are on the racing program for “Educator Night.”

Longdale Speedway is located a quarter mile south of town on Hwy 58. More information on the big three-eighths mile track and facility can be found on the tracks official website: www.longdalespeedway.net or by accessing their official Facebook page: Longdale Speedway. More race information call (580) 886-5375.

The Midwest’s best 305 Sprint Car racers always put on a spectacular show for the fans each and every night in the stands each and every year. Look for solid field of racers from both Series to battle it out for $1,000 to win/ $250 to start purse.

For all of your URSS information you can visit www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com 24/7/365 for updated schedule, points, driver bios, race recaps and race previews. It’s all at your fingertips and you can pull it up anytime.

The United Rebel Sprint Series – “Still Having More Fun Than The Law Should Allow!”