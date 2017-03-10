Two in Top Ten

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Furniture Row Racing Qualifies Both Cars in Top 10 at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (March 10, 2017) – Both of Furniture Row Racing’s teams made it to the third and final round of qualifying Friday for Sunday’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. put the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry on the outside of the front row with a lap of 27.913 seconds at 193.458 mph. His teammate, Erik Jones, ran a quick lap of 28.071 at 192.369, good enough for eighth place and a starting spot on the outside of the fourth row for the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry. It was Truex Jr.’s best NASCAR Cup Series qualifying finish at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truex Jr., driving the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota, was quickest in practice earlier in the day (27.907 at 193.500). He advanced to the final round after placing seventh in the first round with a lap time and speed of 28.000 at 192.857 and fifth in the second round (27.921 at 193.403).

“I didn’t feel like we left much out there, just missed the pole by a bit,” Truex Jr. said. “Overall I am proud of our guys for bringing a fast race car to Las Vegas. Right from the get go this Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota felt very good to me. We just want to continue what we started today — being fastest in practice and then No. 2 in qualifying. Looking forward to see how our car performs in the race trim practices tomorrow. I am also real proud of our Furniture Row Racing teammates — the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY team. What they’ve accomplished so far with a rookie Cup crew chief (Chris Gayle) and a rookie Cup driver (Erik Jones) has been impressive. We’re all feeling good right now about having both of our team cars qualifying in the top-10.”

Jones, driver of the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, was 12th fastest in practice with a best lap of 28.145 at 191.864. He advanced to the final round after placing third in the first round (27.934 at 193.313) and 10th in the second round (28.032 at 192.637).

“We got a little bit better from the second round, but it wasn’t quite enough to go up there and hit hard laps,” said Jones. “The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry was just a little bit too tight in turns one and two. I feel like it would be interesting to go back and watch it to see what really happened. We’re a lot better than last week where we won’t have to be fighting from behind at the start. Hopefully, we’ll be good in race trim tomorrow and have a strong day.” (DH/FRR/pr, 4/10/17)

Starting Line Up

Kobalt 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 12, 2017

1 – Brad – Keselowski

2 – Martin Truex Jr

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Matt Kenseth

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Kasey Kahne

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Kyle Busch

10 – Jamie McMurray

11 – Daniel Suarez

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Clint Bowyer

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – Jimmie Johnson

7 – Kurt Busch

18 -Dale Earnhardt Jr

19 – Kevin Harvick

20 – Trevor Bayne

21 – Ryan Newman

22 – Austin Dillon

23 – AJ Allmendinger

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – Landon Cassill

28 – Danica Patrick

29 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

30 – Aric Almirola

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – David Ragan

33 – Cole Whitt

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Gray Gaulding

36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Derrike Cope

39 – Timmy Hill

.