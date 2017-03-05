Team Effort Nets Top 15

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds (lvms 2016)

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 5, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing left Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 with top-15 finishes and solid gains in the point standings for both teams as well as a great second step in the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Despite a clutch problem and a speeding penalty, Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota team finished eighth in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Erik Jones started 23rd and moved his No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota Camry into the top 15 by lap 76, running for a good stretch of time in the top 10 before settling for a solid 14th-place finish.

Truex started ninth and ran as high as fourth in the 325-lap race on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. He finished fourth in each of the first two stages, picking up an extra 14 standing points. Those additional points from the Stage 1 (Lap 85 of 325) and Stage 2 (Lap 170) races lifted Truex from 17th to seventh in the overall Cup standings. He is 13 points out of the top five and 27 behind point leader Kevin Harvick. It was the fifth top-10 finish for Truex in his last six Atlanta Motor Speedway starts.

Eric Jones picked up three regular season points for finishing eighth in the second stage and picked up eight positions in the point standings, from 37th to 29th. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate is five points out of the top five and 10 points out of the top 20.

Brad Keselowski led the final seven laps to win the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 after a late penalty for speeding pit road ended Kevin Harvick’s chances for winning after dominating the event.( DH/FRR/pr 3/5/17)

Unofficial Standings:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

3/5/2017

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Matt Kenseth

4 – Kasey Kahne

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Martin Truex Jr

9 – Kevin Harvick

10 – Jamie McMurray

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Trevor Bayne

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

14 – Erik Jones

15 -Ty Dillon

16 – Kyle Busch

17 – Danica Patrick

18 – Ryan Blaney

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Cole Whitt

21 – Daniel Suarez

22 -Landon Cassill

23 – David Ragan

24 – Chris Buescher

25 -Paul Menard

26 – AJ Allmendinger

27 – Aric Almirola

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

31 – Reed Sorenson

32 – Austin Dillon

33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Ryan Newman

36 – Derrike Cope

37 – Gray Gaulding

38 – Denny Hamlin

39 – Cody Ware

.

.