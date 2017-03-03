Starting Lineup Set for Atlanta

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds (2016)

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 3, 2017) – After a slow start in practice Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team stepped up its program with a ninth-place qualifying effort Friday at the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Truex’s teammate Erik Jones, driving the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota, advanced to the second round and was credited with a qualifying position of 23rd.

Truex will start Sunday’s QuikTrip 500 from the inside of Row 5 and Jones will start the 325 lapper from the inside of Row 12.

Truex, driving the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry, advanced to the third and final round after placing 15th in the first round with a lap time and speed of 29.511 seconds at 187.862 mph and seventh in the second round (29.411 at 188.501).

In the pole-shootout final round of 12 drivers Truex covered the 1.54-mile oval in 29.534 at 187.716.

“We made good gains in qualifying,” said Truex. “We were way off at the start of practice but kept on getting better. I thought we could pick up some speed in the final round. I got into turns one and two really good but then got loose going into (turn) three. I thought we had a top-five qualifying car but lost a few spots in the last two turns.”

Jones, who is making his first career Cup start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, was 24th fastest in the first round (29.722 at 186,528) and 23rd fastest in the second round (30.113 at 184.107).

“We really struggled with the balance all day,” said Jone. “The SiriusXM team fought tight/loose all through practice and then fought the same thing in qualifying. In the first [qualifying run] we were too tight to make a good lap and in the next round we were way too loose. We’ll have a whole day of race runs tomorrow which will be a lot of help for our Furniture Row Racing team and for me.”

Starting Lineup –

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #2 of 36

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Ryan Newman

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Joey Logano

7 -Jamie McMurray

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Martin Truex Jr

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Ryan Blaney

15 – Trevor Bayne

16 – Matt Kenseth

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Jimmie Johnson

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – AJ Allmendinger

21 – Daniel Suarez

22 – Matt DiBenedetto

23 – Erik Jones

24 – Danica Patrick

25 – Clint Bowyer

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Landon Cassill

28 -Chris Buescher

29 – Kasey Kahne

30 -Aric Almirola

31 – Gray Gaulding

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – David Ragan

35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – Michael McDowell

37 – Cole Whitt

38 – Derrike Cope

39 – Cody Ware

.