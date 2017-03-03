Starting Lineup Set for Atlanta

.
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (2016)
HAMPTON, Ga. (March 3, 2017) – After a slow start in practice Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team stepped up its program with a ninth-place qualifying effort Friday at the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Truex’s teammate Erik Jones, driving the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota, advanced to the second round and was credited with a qualifying position of 23rd.
Truex will start Sunday’s QuikTrip 500 from the inside of Row 5 and Jones will start the 325 lapper from the inside of Row 12.
Truex, driving the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry, advanced to the third and final round after placing 15th in the first round with a lap time and speed of 29.511 seconds at 187.862 mph and seventh in the second round (29.411 at 188.501).
In the pole-shootout final round of 12 drivers Truex covered the 1.54-mile oval in 29.534 at 187.716.
“We made good gains in qualifying,” said Truex. “We were way off at the start of practice but kept on getting better. I thought we could pick up some speed in the final round. I got into turns one and two really good but then got loose going into (turn) three. I thought we had a top-five qualifying car but lost a few spots in the last two turns.”
Jones, who is making his first career Cup start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, was 24th fastest in the first round (29.722 at 186,528) and 23rd fastest in the second round (30.113 at 184.107).
“We really struggled with the balance all day,” said Jone. “The SiriusXM team fought tight/loose all through practice and then fought the same thing in qualifying. In the first [qualifying run] we were too tight to make a good lap and in the next round we were way too loose. We’ll have a whole day of race runs tomorrow which will be a lot of help for our Furniture Row Racing team and for me.”
Starting Lineup –
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #2 of 36
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Ryan Newman
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Joey Logano
7 -Jamie McMurray
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Martin Truex Jr
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Ryan Blaney
15 – Trevor Bayne
16 – Matt Kenseth
17 – Paul Menard
18 – Jimmie Johnson
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – AJ Allmendinger
21 – Daniel Suarez
22 – Matt DiBenedetto
23 – Erik Jones
24 – Danica Patrick
25 – Clint Bowyer
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Landon Cassill
28 -Chris Buescher
29 – Kasey Kahne
30 -Aric Almirola
31 – Gray Gaulding
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – David Ragan
35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
36 – Michael McDowell
37 – Cole Whitt
38 – Derrike Cope
39 – Cody Ware
