Special Thursday Night Thunder at Kern County Raceway

Bakersfield, CA — “Thursday Night Thunder” comes to Kern County Raceway for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series “NAPA Auto Parts 150” on Thursday, March 23rd. This special Thursday night race is part of the $100,000 “NAPA 500 Challenge”, for the NASACR K&N Pro Series.

“The NAPA Auto Parts 150” at Kern County Raceway is the second race of the 2017 K&N Pro Series West Championship, as well as race two for the “NAPA 500 Challenge”. The “NAPA 500 Challenge” is an unprecedented four races in seven days for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, with events at Tucson Speedway, Kern County Raceway, and Irwindale Speedway. If one driver can win all four races, that driver will earn the record $100,000 NAPA 500 bonus.

“It’s such an honor to have NAPA Auto Parts as the title sponsor of this marque event,” stated Steve Hughes, KCRP Media and Marketing Director. “We had a huge start to 2017 with the Winter Showdown, and now we have NASCAR’s top touring division bringing back Thursday Night Thunder as part of the NAPA 500 Challenge.”

The “NAPA Auto Parts 150” on Thursday Night, March 23rd will feature special group qualifying at 4pm, on-track driver autograph session at 6:15pm, driver introductions at 6:55pm, a rare exhibition of Dirt Modifieds on the paved KCRP quarter mile, followed by the command to “Start your engines” at 7:40pm sharp for the NAPA Auto Parts 150. Adult tickets just $15 at www.KernRaceway.com.

Following the NAPA Auto Parts 150, just a little over one week later, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will begin its 2017 season at KCRP, with “Les Schwab Tires Night at the Races” on Saturday, April 1st. The night will feature all four NASCAR Divisions – Late Models, Super Stocks, The Les Schwab Tires Spec Mods, and Mini Stocks. On the same night will be race number one for the INEX Legends, and the much anticipated trailer drop.

For tickets and race information always go to www.kernraceway.com.