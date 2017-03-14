Robinson Opens Chowchilla Speedway Season With Win

Chowchilla, CA…March 12…Chowchilla Speedway opened under the management of Joe Diaz Jr. and Kris Koontz on Sunday afternoon. Main Event winners were Ryan Robinson (Winged 360 Sprint Cars), Jesse Love IV (USAC Speed2 Midgets), Austin Liggett (Wingless Spec Sprints) and Danny Carroll (600 Micro Sprints).
Rising young star Ryan Robinson made the trip to Chowchilla and was glad that he did after winning both his heat race and the 30 lap Main Event. The talented second generation racer battled local area star Eric Humphries in both his heat race and $1200 Main Event victories. Humphries settled for second in both races. Another rising star from the 600 Micros and Watsonville Sprint Car competitor Sean Conde finished third in the feature.
The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car class is the fastest growing Sprint Car division on the West Coast. With their season opener approaching, several of their racers came to Chowchilla to test their 305 engines against the bigger 360’s. Matthew Moles led that group ahead of Cole Dannell, Zane Blanchard and Steve Wenzel. Both Moles and Blanchard were Top 5 on the RaceSaver Sprint circuit last season. Collin Markle was eighth ahead of Caleb Montgomery and Antioch Speedway star Art McCarthy. Dannell won the other heat and Steve Jaquith was a Main Event scratch.
The USAC Speed2 Midgets kicked off their season at Chowchilla Speedway with a 30 lap Main Event. Following his win in the first heat race, Tom Patterson had the pole for the feature with reigning series champion Jesse Love IV on the outside. Love was the winner of the second heat race. Patterson led for several laps before Love made his winning move and sped home to victory. 2016 Madera point runnerup Annie Breidinger also made a move around Patterson for second as Patterson settled for third. Antonia Boscacci finished fourth ahead of Adam “The Shoe” Lemke, 2016 Madera Midget2 Restricted champion Blake Brannon and newcomer Jeremy Speck.
After scoring two impressive Spec Sprint feature wins in Chico, Austin Liggett decided to pay a visit to Chowchilla and won his third Wingless Spec Sprint Main event of the weekend. Liggett scored his victory from the pole, but he was chased across the line in the race by 2014 Ocean Speedway Spec Sprint champion Bryan Grier. Newcomers Eric Pilson and Benjamin Catron finished third and fourth, respectively. Liggett was also the heat race winner.
Danny Carroll opened the Wingless 600 Micro Sprint season with a Main Event victory. The Kart and Micro Sprint star won his heat race as well. Both victories came ahead of Top 10 Ocean Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Car racer Koen Shaw. Brandon Shaw chased the lead duo in third as Jared Woolfe and Danny Valdez completed the Top 5.
The Winged Sprints, Wingless Spec Sprints, 600 Micros and Vintage Sprints and Modifieds are back on March 26th. This Sunday afternoon will be a Stock Car program of A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Sportsmans.
