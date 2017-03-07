RICHARD VANDER WEERD WINS NONSTOP “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT”

MARCH 5, 2017… Last Saturday, polesitter Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) led all 30-laps to claim the season opening “Sokola Shootout” at Perris Auto Speedway. For Vander Weerd, the $2,500 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car triumph was the seventh series win of his career and ties Matt Mitchell for fourteenth overall. “The Demon” Damion Gardner, R.J. Johnson, Austin Williams, and Brody Roa rounded out the top-five drivers.

Racing the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard Vander Weerd qualified seventh out of twenty-two racers and ran second to Tommy Malcolm in his heat race. Now ranked second in points, the two-time “Sokola Shootout” winner will return to Perris on April 1st at the “So-Cal Showdown” alongside the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) had fallen back to seventh after bicycling his mount and rebounded to second at the checkered flags. Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 Scott Sales Company / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner was second quick in time trials and won the night’s 10-lap Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat Race #2. The five-time champion left USAC/CRA’s “home track” as the new point leader.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) scored third in the “Sokola Shootout” after starting eighth. Piloting Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson qualified eighth overall and ran second to Damion Gardner in his heat race. At press time, the four-time USAC SouthWest Champion sits third in the point standings.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) battled hard to place fourth at Perris Auto Speedway. Racing Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams was fourth quick in time trials and ran fourth in his heat race. As this writing goes to press, the 2009 Rookie of the Year sits fourth in the chase for the championship.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) claimed fifth in the season’s first point race. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Baldozier Racing Maxim, Roa qualified fifth overall and scored third in his heat race. The defending USAC West Coast Champion left Perris ranked sixth in the point chase.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply “Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job” honors with a tenth place run from sixteenth. Piloting Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams was sixteenth fast in time trials and ran fifth in his heat race. The 2014 Rookie of the Year returns to Perris sitting tenth in the championship standings.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) scored the eleventh Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of his career. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging & Transfer XXX, Swanson ran third in his heat race and took sixth in the main event. The 2012 Rookie of the Year left the “Sokola Shootout” ranked fifth in the point chase.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, California) drove to victory in the 10-lap Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Driving Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Victory, Malcolm qualified tenth overall and ran nineteenth in the “Sokola Shootout.” The young driver will return to Perris ranked seventeenth in USAC/CRA points.

Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) won the night’s 10-lap Circle Track Performance / Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race #3. Driving the Gansen Engineering Motorsports’ #4S Trench Shoring / Ram Bull Racing Maxim, Spencer was third quick in time trials and fell back to seventh after running up front. At press time, the five-time champion is seventh in the point standings.