Rain Cancels Qualifying At Martinsville

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 31, 2017) – Rain washed out qualifying Friday at Martinsville Speedway so, based on the current 2017 NASCAR Cup Series owner point standings, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. will line up third and Erik Jones 15th in Sunday’s STP 500.

Truex will start the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the inside of Row 2 while Furniture Row Racing teammate Jones will line up the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry from the inside of Row 8.

Truex was ninth fastest in the morning practice session, running a best lap of 19.993 seconds at 94.713 mph on the 0.526-mile flat paper clip-shaped oval. Jones was the 17th fastest of the 38 drivers who posted a time, with a best of 20.076 at 94.322.

Point leader Kyle Larson will start from pole with Chase Elliott second and Truex Jr. third. The balance of the top 10 are: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Saturday’s practice schedule will consist of two sessions, the first from 8-8:55 a.m. MST and final practice from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. MST . Both will air live on FS1. (DH/FRR/pr – 3/31/17)

Starting Line Up

Martinsville Speedway

STP 500

April 2, 2017

1 – 42 Kyle Larson

2 – 24 Chase Elliott

3 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

4 – 2 Brad Keselowski

5 – 22 Joey Logano

6 – 1 Jamie McMurray

7 – 21 Ryan Blaney

8 – 14 Clint Bowyer

9 – 4 Kevin Harvick

10 – 18 Kyle Busch

11 – 31 Ryan Newman

12 – 11 Denny Hamlin

13 – 5 Kasey Kahne

14 – 41 Kurt Busch

15 – 77 Erik Jones

16 – 6 Trevor Bayne

17 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

18 – 43 Aric Almirola

19 – 19 Daniel Suarez

20 – 3 Austin Dillon

21 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

22 – 27 Paul Menard

23 – 13 Ty Dillon

24 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 – 20 Matt Kenseth

26 – 95 Michael McDowell

27 – 34 Landon Cassill

28 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

29 – 10 Danica Patrick

30 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

31 – 72 Cole Whitt

32 – 15 Reed Sorenson

33 – 37 Chris Buescher

34 – 38 David Ragan

35 – 83 Corey LaJoie

36 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – 23 Gray Gaulding

38 – 51 Timmy Hill

