Rain Cancels Qualifying At Martinsville

Photo Credit: Ron Olds
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 31, 2017) – Rain washed out qualifying Friday at Martinsville Speedway so, based on the current 2017 NASCAR Cup Series owner point standings, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. will line up third and Erik Jones 15th in Sunday’s STP 500.
Truex will start the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the inside of Row 2 while Furniture Row Racing teammate Jones will line up the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry from the inside of Row 8.
Truex was ninth fastest in the morning practice session, running a best lap of 19.993 seconds at 94.713 mph on the 0.526-mile flat paper clip-shaped oval. Jones was the 17th fastest of the 38 drivers who posted a time, with a best of 20.076 at 94.322.
Point leader Kyle Larson will start from pole with Chase Elliott second and Truex Jr. third. The balance of the top 10 are: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Saturday’s practice schedule will consist of two sessions, the first from 8-8:55 a.m. MST and final practice from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. MST . Both will air live on FS1. (DH/FRR/pr – 3/31/17)
Starting Line Up
Martinsville Speedway
STP 500
April 2, 2017
1 – 42 Kyle Larson
2 – 24 Chase Elliott
3 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.
4 – 2 Brad Keselowski
5 – 22 Joey Logano
6 – 1 Jamie McMurray
7 – 21 Ryan Blaney
8 – 14 Clint Bowyer
9 – 4 Kevin Harvick
10 – 18 Kyle Busch
11 – 31 Ryan Newman
12 – 11 Denny Hamlin
13 – 5 Kasey Kahne
14 – 41 Kurt Busch
15 – 77 Erik Jones
16 – 6 Trevor Bayne
17 – 48 Jimmie Johnson
18 – 43 Aric Almirola
19 – 19 Daniel Suarez
20 – 3 Austin Dillon
21 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
22 – 27 Paul Menard
23 – 13 Ty Dillon
24 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 – 20 Matt Kenseth
26 – 95 Michael McDowell
27 – 34 Landon Cassill
28 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto
29 – 10 Danica Patrick
30 – 47 AJ Allmendinger
31 – 72 Cole Whitt
32 – 15 Reed Sorenson
33 – 37 Chris Buescher
34 – 38 David Ragan
35 – 83 Corey LaJoie
36 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
37 – 23 Gray Gaulding
38 – 51 Timmy Hill
