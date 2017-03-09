Racing Two Las Vegas Motor Speedway

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become the first facility on the NASCAR schedule to host two annual event weekends with all three national touring series. Official race dates will be announced later by NASCAR as part of the full 2018 schedules.The speedway made the announcement at a joint news conference with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Cashman Center Wednesday, March 8th.

In 2018, Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) will realign the September Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races from New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the September NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Kentucky Speedway to create the two triple-header weekends in Las Vegas. More At: Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become

