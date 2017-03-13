New Layout For Kern County’s Dirt Track Set to Debut

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway begins a new chapter this Friday night, March 17th. The new track layout will make its debut with a 4 division night of racing. The A-Mods will highlight with the Hobby Stocks, Mod Lites and the popular Bakersfield Hard Tops completing the lineup.

The new track design which has transformed “tricky turns 1 & 2” into a near mirror image of “wide open turns 3 & 4” will make for great racing that will delight fans and competitors alike.

Spectator gates open at 6:00 pm and the green flag will fly on Friday night March 17th at 7:30 pm with a full schedule of heat races and main events.

Wear green and come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway as we begin our second season in a big way!!

General admission tickets are just $10. Special pricing of seven dollars for Kids 6 to 15, Seniors 65 and Better, and Active Military. Kids 5 and under are FREE.

Kern County Raceway is proud to partner with Budweiser, Bulwark FR, Coca-Cola, Jim Burke Ford, Advance Beverage Company, and Whelen Engineering.

