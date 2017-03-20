McDaniel, Diaz and Corder Share Chowchilla Speedway Winner’s Circle

(Chowchilla, CA. March 19) Chowchilla Speedway hosted a Stock Car racing program on the 3/8th mile dirt oval on Sunday Afternoon. Coming all the way from Marysville, Ryan McDaniel won a duel with Torrence long tow Cody Laney to win the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. Los Banos leadfoot Rick Diaz was the class of the field in winning the 20 lap B Modified feature, while reigning Mini Stock champion Chris Corder won their 20 lap Main Event.

Ryan McDaniel got started early in winning the eight lap A Modified heat ahead of eighth starter Cody Laney. This put these two drivers on the front row for the non stop Main Event, and they immediately pulled away in their battle. Every time McDaniel came up to lap a slower car, he made the right move, and that got him to the winner’s circle. Laney was a close second as Robert Marsh was a lead lap third.

Rick Diaz and Chowchilla’s Tim Elias ran 1-2 in the B Modified eight lap heat race. The drivers got out of their cars for a standing intro for the fans before the Main Event. There were a couple of local teens competing in this race, and after helping them buckle up, Diaz got into his own car. As the 2016 Merced champion, Diaz carried the experience advantage and he led flag to flag in victory ahead of Elias. After hitting the back wall on the first lap, 16 year old Gavin Espino came back to finish third.

Chris Corder raced to victory in the eight lap Mini Stock heat race after taking the lead from Paul Lauretti. Chris’ sister Jennifer Corder hit the back wall in that race and pitted. For the Main Event, C. Corder drove it hard and got up on two wheels at one point. The defending Chowchilla Speedway champion went on to victory ahead of Lauretti and Jennifer Corder.

Reigning Hobby Stock champion Kevin Joaquin won both the eight lap heat race and 20 lap Main Event ahead of local ace Kodie Dean.

The Winged Sprints, Wingless Spec Sprints, 600 Micros and Vintage Sprints and Modifieds are all back on this Sunday. Grandstands open at 10:00 AM with the first race starting at 1:00 PM. General Admission is $10.00 Seniors and Military Veterans are $7.00. Children 6-12 are $5.00. For further information, go to https://chowtown58.wixsite.com/chowchillaspeedway.

Race Results

A Modified

Main Event (20 Laps)-Ryan McDaniel, Cody Laney, Robert Marsh, John DiGiovanni, Danny Roe, Chester Kniss, Michael Aldrich, Jeff Streeter. Heat Winner (8 Laps)-McDaniel.

B Modifieds

Main Event (20 Laps)-Rick Diaz, Tim Elias, Gavin Espino, Kaylin Lopez, Jeremy Hoff, Jack Agiar. Heat Winner (8 laps)-Diaz.

Mini Stocks

Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Corder, Paul Lauretti, Jennifer Corder, Johnathan Watson, Jason Lawton, Kyle Fortney. Heat Winner (8 laps)-C. Corder.

Hobby Stocks

Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Joaquin, Kodie Dean. Heat Winner (8 laps)-Joaquin.

Click here to Reply, Reply to all, or Forward

3.53 GB (23%) of 15 GB used

Manage

Terms – Privacy

Last account activity: 0 minutes ago

Details