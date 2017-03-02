CBS Sports Network Same-Day GT Coverage

Award Winning National Television and Radio Host and Colorado’s own Kurt Hansen Joins CBS Sports Network Same-Day GT Coverage Highlights 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Television Schedule

AUSTIN, Tex. – WC Vision, producers of the Pirelli World Challenge, today announced its 2017 television schedule that includes four same-day GT telecasts on CBS Sports Network as well as full season showings of all seven divisions of North America’s top GT Production-based road racing campaign.

The four same-day 90-minute PWC GT telecasts are programmed for the Grand Prix weekend in the streets of Long Beach on Sunday, April 9, for 2:30 p.m. EDT; Road America on Sunday, June 25, at 3:00 p.m. EDT; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m. EDT; and Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, Sept.17, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The Pirelli World Challenge season opener set for March 9-12 in the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., will air the 90-minute GT Sprint event on Saturday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. EDT, while the 60-minute GT4/GTS telecast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

All PWC classes – GT, GTA, GT Cup, GT4/GTS, Touring Car, TCA and TCB – will be featured in each of their respective race weekends on a delay-telecast basis including the new GT SprintX events featuring two-driver, 60-minute races in 90-minute telecasts. A total of 25 telecasts are scheduled on CBS Sports Network.

The first 2017 GT SprintX race is set for VIRginia International Raceway on April 28-30 with the CBS Sports Network telecast planned for Sunday, May 7, at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

In addition to the CBS Sports Network telecasts, all PWC races will be featured live on www.MotorTrendOnDemand.com and live streaming on the series’ website, www.world-challenge.com, throughout the 11-weekend schedule. The MotorTrendOnDemand.com website will also broadcast replays of each Pirelli World Challenge telecasts.

“We are extremely excited to have the CBS Sports Network and www.MotorTrendOnDemand.com back with the Pirelli World Challenge in 2017,” said Greg Gill, CEO and President of WC Vision. “The expansion of the same-day CBS Sports Network coverage to four GT Sprint events in 2017 is a tremendous opportunity for the racing fans to enjoy the highly-competitive GT/GTA/GT Cup classes immediately. In addition, the popular MotorTrendOn Demand.com coverage will include live and replay capabilities for the fans as well.”

Each GT Sprint and SprintX telecasts on CBS Sports Network will be 90 minutes in duration with the GT4/GTS and Touring Car showings scheduled for 60 minutes.

The popular announce team of Greg Creamer (play-by-play), Calvin Fish (race analyst) and Jeff Lepper (pit reporter) will return to call the GT and GT4/GTS action on CBS Sports Network, while Creamer, Lepper and Kurt Hansen will handle reporting duties for the Touring Car

telecasts. Rick Benjamin and Shea Adam also will be part of the PWC television team in 2017.

“In addition to my marketing duties during the week with the PWC Series, I am excited to be returning with Greg, Cal, Kurt, Rick and Shea this year as part of the CBS Sports Network broadcast team,” said Lepper, WC Vision marketing manager. “We also have a special telecast for the season opening weekend at St. Petersburg with our partners atwww.motortrendondemand.com. We will be announcing that special presentation for the St. Petersburg events next week.”

2017 Pirelli World Challenge Television Schedule on CBS Sports Network

(All times listed are ET)

Track/Class Date Time (Duration)

St. Petersburg GT Sprint March 18 2:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

St. Petersburg GT4/GTS March 22 10:30 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Long Beach GT Sprint April 9 2:30 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

VIRginia International Raceway GT SprintX May 7 6:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

VIRginia International Raceway Touring Car May 14 4:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

VIRginia International Raceway GT4/GTS May 14 5:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, GT SPrintX May 28 6:30 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, GT4/GTS May 31 9:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Touring Car May 31 10:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Lime Rock Park, GT SprintX June 4 5:30 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Lime Rock Park, Touring Car June 7 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Lime Rock Park, GT4/GTS June 7 9:00 p.m ET (60 minutes)

Road America, GT Sprint June 25 3:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Road America, GT4/GTS July 5 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, GT Sprint July 30 2:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, GT4/GTS August 9 7:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Utah Motorsports Campus, GT SprintX August 20 4:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Utah Motorsports Campus, Touring Car August 23 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Utah Motorsports Campus, GT4/GTS August 23 9:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Circuit of the Americas, GT SprintX September 10 3:30 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Circuit of the Americas, Touring Car September 13 7:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Circuit of the Americas, GT4/GTS September 13 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Sonoma Raceway, GT Sprint September 17 3:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Sonoma Raceway, GT4/GTS September 27 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Touring Car October 25 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)