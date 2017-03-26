Issues Spoil Better Results for Furniture Row

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

FONTANA, Calif. (March 26, 2017) – It was a solid day for Furniture Row Racing but late-race issues prevented even better finishes for Martin Truex Jr. and rookie Erik Jones in Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Truex, who led four times for 73 laps and posted finishes of second and first in the opening two segments, brought home a fourth-place result in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota. It was a career-best finish for Truex at Auto Club Speedway in 17 starts. His previous best at the 2-mile oval was sixth.

Truex’s segment finishes earned him 19 additional standing points, including one playoff point for the second segment win. He ranks fourth in driver points, and his eight bonus playoff points are the most after the first five races of the season.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Jones was a consistent top-five performer in his No. 77 Toyota Service Centers Camry until being penalized for a pit-road tire violation with only a few laps to go. He ended with a 12th-place finish, his fourth consecutive top-15 result. He also finished in the top 10 in the first two segments – 8th and 5th – adding nine points to his driver points column. He jumped to 12th in the point standings.

“We were fast, we just don’t complete the races that well so we have to go to work and get a little bit better and figure out how we ran all day,” said Jones.

Truex, who either led or ran second for all but a few laps, fell back to seventh after a Lap 181 of 202 pit stop. “We had a number of issues on that pit stop. I didn’t position the car properly and we had a lug nut that got hung up.”

Truex didn’t pit during the following two cautions while the majority of teams pitted at least one time for fresh Goodyears. He was able to hold off the fresh-rubber onslaught in the closing laps to finish fourth.

“We had an awesome Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER boats Toyota – we were right there all day long,” said Truex. “I felt like the 42 (Kyle Larson) had everybody covered. It was just a matter of who got out front and got clean air. Towards the end we had a little trouble in the pits and on another stop we didn’t take tires, everybody else did and we were at a big disadvantage those last couple restarts. Definitely happy to come out of here with a fourth with the tires we had on the car at the end. It was a good day and we have fast cars and we’ll continue to work on them.” (DMF/FRR/pr 3/26/17)

The race winner was Kyle Larson: Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Unofficial Results:

Auto Club Speedway

Auto Club 400.

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Martin Truex Jr

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Jamie McMurray

7 – Daniel Suarez

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Chase Elliott

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Erik Jones

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – Denny Hamlin

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

17 – AJ Allmendinger

18 – Ty Dillon

19 – Aric Almirola

20 – Kasey Kahne

21 – Jimmie Johnson

22 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

23 – Trevor Bayne

24 – Kurt Busch

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Danica Patrick

27 – Landon Cassill

28 – Paul Menard

29 – Matt DiBenedetto

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – David Ragan

32 – Cole Whitt

33 – Michael McDowell

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – Matt Kenseth

37 – Gray Gaulding

38 – Derrike Cope

39 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

.