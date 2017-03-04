Good Feelings Float Away

.
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (lvms2016)
Kyle Busch started the day off grabbing the pole for the NASCAR XFINITY Rinnai 250, and then posting the second fastest qualifying speed for the Camping World Truck Active Pest Control 200, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The XFINITY cars would start the doubleheader with Busch leading the final 15 laps after a late race restart taking the victory over Brad Keselowski.
“It took so long to get here to begin with,” Busch said. “Now we’ve won two in a row. That feels so good.”
According to NASCAR officials Kyle Busch NASCAR XFINITY car failed post-race inspection for a height violation. Busch was informed of the infraction in the media center following the truck race, Busch quipped “Maybe they outta checked the air in the tires first”. Obviously irritated from a tire failure in the Camping World Truck Race he just competed in, and continued from his out lash at Goodyear for his crash in the Daytona 500.
Unofficial Results:
NASCAR XFINITY – Rinnai 250
Saturday, March 4 2017
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1 – Kyle Busc
2 – Brad Keselowski
3 – Kyle Larson
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Elliott Sadler
6 – Darrell Wallace Jr
7 – William Byron
8 – Austin Dillon
9 – Daniel Hemric
10 -Cole Custer
11 -Brennan Poole
12 – Matt Tifft
13 – Brendan Gaughan
14 – Brandon Jones
15 -Michael Annett
16 -Corey Lajoie
17 -Ty Dillon
18 -Ryan Reed
19 – Aric Almirola
20 – Denny Hamlin
21 – Dakoda Armstrong
22 – Ryan Sieg
23 – Brandon Brown
24 – Harrison Rhodes
25 – Ross Chastain
26 – Jeff Green
27 – Garrett Smithley
28 – Spencer Gallagher
29 – Ray Black Jr
30 – Justin Allgaier
31 -Joey Gase
32 – David Starr
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – Chris Cockrum
35 – Clint King
36 – J.J. Yeley
37 – Jeremy Clements
38 – Stephen Leicht
39 – Jordan Anderson
40 – Blake Koch
