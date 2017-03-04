Good Feelings Float Away

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds (lvms2016)

Kyle Busch started the day off grabbing the pole for the NASCAR XFINITY Rinnai 250, and then posting the second fastest qualifying speed for the Camping World Truck Active Pest Control 200, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The XFINITY cars would start the doubleheader with Busch leading the final 15 laps after a late race restart taking the victory over Brad Keselowski.

“It took so long to get here to begin with,” Busch said. “Now we’ve won two in a row. That feels so good.”

According to NASCAR officials Kyle Busch NASCAR XFINITY car failed post-race inspection for a height violation. Busch was informed of the infraction in the media center following the truck race, Busch quipped “Maybe they outta checked the air in the tires first”. Obviously irritated from a tire failure in the Camping World Truck Race he just competed in, and continued from his out lash at Goodyear for his crash in the Daytona 500.

Unofficial Results:

NASCAR XFINITY – Rinnai 250

Saturday, March 4 2017

Atlanta Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Busc

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Kyle Larson

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Elliott Sadler

6 – Darrell Wallace Jr

7 – William Byron

8 – Austin Dillon

9 – Daniel Hemric

10 -Cole Custer

11 -Brennan Poole

12 – Matt Tifft

13 – Brendan Gaughan

14 – Brandon Jones

15 -Michael Annett

16 -Corey Lajoie

17 -Ty Dillon

18 -Ryan Reed

19 – Aric Almirola

20 – Denny Hamlin

21 – Dakoda Armstrong

22 – Ryan Sieg

23 – Brandon Brown

24 – Harrison Rhodes

25 – Ross Chastain

26 – Jeff Green

27 – Garrett Smithley

28 – Spencer Gallagher

29 – Ray Black Jr

30 – Justin Allgaier

31 -Joey Gase

32 – David Starr

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – Chris Cockrum

35 – Clint King

36 – J.J. Yeley

37 – Jeremy Clements

38 – Stephen Leicht

39 – Jordan Anderson

40 – Blake Koch

