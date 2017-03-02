Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2017

Sid Blanford

Sid Blanford began his racing career in 1954 as Midget division driver at Lakeside and Englewood Speedways. After a 20 year hiatus that began in 1960 to form and operate a successful excavating business, he returned to racing by forming an equally successful sprint car operation that won numerous events and championships while competing across the country.

Ray Daniels

Ray Daniels began racing in 1966, and in a career that has spanned six decades, won over 100 main events and three NASCAR Late Model track championships. He is known for “doing it all” by building, setting up, maintaining, and driving his cars while competing in Modified, Craftsman Truck, Late Model and Super Late Model divisions

Billy Harkins

After beginning his racing career in go-karts and SCCA road racing, Billy Harkins competed in multiple divisions in 33 years of racing at Colorado National Speedway. He raced his way to three track championships while finishing in the top ten in points during 28 of 33 seasons, and was acknowledged for his sportsmanship and contributions to the racing community throughout his 50 year racing record.

Korry Hogan

Korry Hogan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his for his outstanding career in motorcycle drag racing. He is a 2-time National Funny Bike Champion who claimed wins in many major events held across the nation in a 16 year racing career, and was the first drag motorcycle rider to exceed 250 MPH in the quarter mile.

Roy Jackson

While he started as a drag racer at age 18, Roy Jackson’s success came in racing modifieds and late models at tracks throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He finished in the top ten in two divisions each year from 1970 to 1974 at Lakeside Speedway, and was Late Model division champion at Englewood Speedway in 1976 and 1978.

Mark Mercer

Mark Mercer is a long-time member of the SCCA Colorado Region who won three National Championships, as well as numerous divisional and regional titles in SCCA competition while driving a variety of different types of race cars. He also enjoyed success as crew chief in Bonneville speed record, Can-Am, and USAC Indy car teams.

Terry Plummer

During a successful 38 year career competing in midgets, Min-Sprints, and Legend Cars, Terry Plummer won 40 trophy dashes, 93 feature events, and 17 Championships. He also served for four years as club president for RMMSA Mini-Sprint organization, and two years as RMLRA Legend Car organization president.

Ed Renck

Ed Renck won multiple NHRA Division V championships in two classes while competing at tracks across the nation from 1967 to 1983. He also competed in SCCA racing for 10 seasons, as well as in SCTA speed events on the Bonneville Salt Flats, where he set a new record of 236 mph in the C Gas Roadster class during the 2016 Speed Week event.

Gaylord Smith

Gay Smith is recognized for his competitive accomplishments in Hill Climb racing in Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico, most notably while racing and winning championships in several divisions at Pikes Peak. He was also highly involved with Championship Auto Racing and NASCAR teams, midget auto racing, and Baja off road racing in a lifetime of motorsports success.

Joseph Thibodeau

In addition to becoming an accomplished tax attorney, Joe Thibodeau has been a prominent member of the aviation community and competitor in air racing. Since 1996, he has flown in the Reno, Nevada National Championship Air Races in the Unlimited Class, winning three times; first in a vintage P-51 Mustang, and twice in a Hawker Sea Fury.

Jerry Van Dyke Award

The Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame will add two members in 2017 that will receive the prestigious Jerry Van Dyke Award, which is given in recognition of contributions to Colorado motorsports by an individual. They are:

Bob Land

In addition to a 52 years of continuous competition as a driver in the Colorado Auto Racing Club, Bob Land’s racing career has consisted of fielding cars for other competitors, serving multiple years as club president and member of the CARC board of directors, and becoming one of the more visible and active members of the Colorado racing community.

Mickey “Beck” Bechtelheimer

For over 50 years, Beck Bechtelheimer has served the racing community with distinction as an announcer for races that have been held at nearly every track in the southern Colorado region. After his start at Pikes Peak Speedway in the 1960’s, he was the starting line radio announcer for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb for 49 years.

J. C. Agajanian Award

The Denver Roadster Club is this year’s recipient of the J.C. Agajanian Award, which is given in recognition of contributions to Colorado motorsports by an organization. The club was formed in 1965, and has been dedicated to the preservation of open street roadsters, as well as to the promotion of vehicle safety and good fellowship related to street rodding.