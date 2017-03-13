2017 Schedule Released For Siskiyou Motor Speedway

Yreka, CA…The first draft of the 2017 schedule for Siskiyou Motor Speedway has been released, and it’s filled with all of the big events you’ve come to expect, a few surprises and some new things as well. The Siskiyou County Motorsports Association has a great season planned for the big track and the Outlaw Kart track.

One bit of information that is sure to make racers and fans happy is the fact that the track will retain IMCA sanctioning for both the Modified and growing Sport Modified divisions. The SCMA also encourages those racers to join the SCMA for a vote on matters concerning the future of the track and an opportunity to compete for SCMA championship points in addition to IMCA points.

The track will continue to feature Modifieds as an important part of their schedule. Four important racing events for the class are the John Arnberg Memorial Race (May 26th and 27th), Wild West Modified Speedweek on June 23rd, the Firecracker Challenge on July 4th and the big season ending Rod Restad Memorial Race on September 23rd. The Sport Modifieds are included on all four nights with the big Bo Hittson Memorial Race on May 26th and 27th. The Mini Stocks run the Mike Caveye Memorial Race on May 26th and 27th.

The challenge has been issued to the IMCA Modified drivers to come back and race. Lenny Toolanen and Stan Gunderson still made a few starts last season, but hopefully they will be seen more often this year along with other local hard chargers like Pablo Duran. Albert Gill managed to grab the championship from Duane Orsburn in last season’s finale, and it’s likely that we’ll see them again this season along with other big names from across the state line. The Modifieds remain one of the more popular classes on the West Coast, and track management is hoping to see an increase in support this year.

Management did see an increase in support from the O’Reilly Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modified drivers last season. The highly competitive championship battle was won by Jimmy Lipke as over a dozen competitors won a Main Event. It was so exciting that you never knew who would win on any given week. Lipke is anticipated this year as well as two of his closest rivals, SCMA champion Garrett Hamilton and Doug Franklin. However, there is plenty of new blood in this class. The Boswell brothers are both up from the Mini Stock ranks. Ryder made his division debut last year, while 2015 IMCA champion Colter Boswell is already a force to be reckoned with.

Nobody was winning more than Colton Cheffey last year, and people are already picking this rising young star as the driver to beat in the championship battle. D.J. Bottoms is another star on the rise and the talented field includes hard chargers like Doug Morton, Dave Henshaw, Randy Wright, Jack Waldon III and Trevor Tiffee. There’s no reason to think that this season will any less exciting than it was last year. The IMCA rules package is certainly doing its part to make the competition level as high as it is.

The McDonald’s Mini Stocks are an important part of the program and are also very competitive. Last year saw another championship battle that went right to the end in favor of long time competitor and division booster Marilyn Yawnick. With rising young star Ethan Killingsworth and past champion Terry Kendrick nipping at her heels, that championship didn’t come easy for Yawnick. With these two back again this year, can Marilyn repeat? 2014 champion Mike Whitaker is sure to rebound from a rough season. Hopefully, he will be joined at some point by his son Anthony, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. David Steele is sure to make things interesting anytime he’s in action, and Dennis Jorgensen, Mike Frost, Mike Colson and Amber Waldon are other drivers to watch for.

There are some other key attractions that will highlight the season, not the least of which is the Sprint Car Speedweek race that is set for Monday, July 10th, supported by IMCA Sport Modifieds. The Outlaw Pro Stocks will headline the 3rd Annual Billy Geyer Memorial Race on May 6th, and they also have seven additional races for the class. Fans can expect defending champion Steve Borror, Scott Flowers, James Flowers, Matt Harlow and Roy Bain to be among the drivers to watch this season. The SODCA Dwarf Cars are set for visits on April 22nd, July 4th and July 15th. With Kalvin Morton moving up after sweeping all three visits last season, defending SODCA champion Brock Peters, Cody Peters, Chad Cardoza and Camden Robustelli will be leading the charge for victory this year.

Through the years, Siskiyou Speedway has had other divisions as part of the show, and management is looking to add to the roster in 2017. A call was recently put out for any class that can bring at least four cars, and the entry level Hornets division was specifically mentioned as a class that will be added. The bone stock 4 cylinder Hornets are featured at several Oregon tracks and are an affordable class that is growing. Management is also looking at the more advanced 4 cylinder Late Model Lites division, and two dates have been booked for that class.

Last year saw the track get its Outlaw Kart program back up and running on the smaller one-eighth mile dirt oval. This was a work in progress, and they debuted an improved track at season’s end. This is the “Field” of dreams for the future stars of racing. Classes include the 500 Karts, 250 Karts, Box Stocks, Beginner Box Stocks and Speedway Karts. There will be a 13 race season this year, beginning on April 28th with two races per month and three each in June and September. They will be racing on Friday nights. With new clay on the revamped race track, management is feeling pretty confident about having a good season.

After a Test And Tune on April 1st, IMCA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modifieds and McDonald’s Mini Stocks kick off the season on April 8th. It all adds up to an exciting season of racing once again at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. For further information, check out www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.

2017 Siskiyou Motor Speedway Schedule

GATES OPEN AT 5:00 PM

RACING STARTS AT 7:00 PM

UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

APRIL:

Sun. 2 – Test & Tune 1:00 PM till Dark (Not open to public)

Sat. 8 – SEASON OPENER! Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sat. 22 – Mini Stocks, Hornets,, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds, Dwarf Cars

Sat. 29 – Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

MAY:

Sat. 6 – BILLY GEYER MEMORIAL

Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds, 50 lap Pro Stock Main Event

Sun. 7 – Test & Tune 1:00 PM till Dark (Not open to public)

Sat. 20 – Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sat. 27 – Memorial Race Qualifying – Full Show. Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sun. 28 – Memorial Championships

Mini Stocks 32 lap Mike Caveye Memorial, IMCA Sport Mod 32 lap Bo Hittson Memorial

IMCA Modified 38 lap John Arnberg Memorial

JUNE:

Sat. 3 – Mini Stocks, Late Model Lites, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sat. 10 – Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sat. 17 – Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sun. 18 – Test & Tune 1:00 PM till Dark (Not open to public)

FRI. 23 – Wild West Modified Tour! IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

JULY:

TUES. 4 – FIRECRACKER CHALLENGE AND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR!

Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds, Dwarf Cars

MON. 10 – Northwest Sprint Car Tour IMCA Sport Mods, 360 Sprint Cars

Sat. 15 – Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds, Dwarf Cars

Sat. 22 – Mini Stocks, Late Model Lites, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

AUGUST:

Sat. 26 – Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

SEPTEMBER:

Sat. 2 – Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sat. 9 – (Non-Points Night) Mini Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds

Sun. 17 – Test & Tune 1:00 PM till Dark (Not open to public)

Sat. 23 – IMCA MODIFIED 50 LAP ROD RESTED MEMORIAL – SEASON FINALE!!

Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Modifieds.

2017 Siskiyou Motor Speedway Outlaw Kart Schedule

April 28

May 12

May 19

June 2

June 16

June 30

July 14

July 28

August 4

August 18

September 1

September 15

September 29