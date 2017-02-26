XFINITY Drivers Seeing Red

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds (lvms 2016)

Ryan Reed only has two victories on his resume, but they are impressive. Reed picked up his second NASCAR XFINITY series victory in the 36Th Annual Powershares Qqq 300 at Dayton International Speedway holding off Kasey Kahne in an overtime battle.. For Reed maybe a little De’ja’vu as he celebrated his first and only victory lane in the 2015 Alert Today Florida 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

If the drivers are seeing red this morning it was because the race suffered through two red flag incidents that delayed the race for 46 minuets that involving most of the field. The first incident the “Big One” happened on lap 24 and involved 20 cars, the second incident only 6 laps later involved another dozen cars.

“I’m just so excited,” Reed said in Victory Lane. “I knew if I could run two perfect laps (in overtime) with however many blocks I had to do in those two laps, I’d be standing here.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 1

Unofficial Race Results for the 36Th Annual Powershares Qqq 300 –

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 124 Laps – 310 Miles

1 – Ryan Reed

2 – Kasey Kahne

3 – Austin Dillon

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Brendan Gaughan

6 – Scott Lagasse Jr

7 – Joey Gase

8 – Garrett Smithley

9 – William Byron

10 – Harrison Rhodes

11 – Matt Tifft

12 – Dakoda Armstrong

13 – Brandon Hightower

14 – Michael Annett

15 – Blake Koch

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – Mario Gosselin

18 – Ray Black Jr

19 – Ty Dillon

20 – Tyler Reddick

21- Ryan Sieg

22 – Anthony Kumpen

23 – Aric Almirola

24 – Elliott Sadler

25 – 14 JJ Yeley

26 – Brennan Poole

27 – Benny Gordon

28 – Chris Cockrum

29 – Brandon Jones

30 – Justin Allgaier

31 – Daniel Hemric

32 – Erik Jones

33 – Darrell Wallace Jr

34 – Daniel Suarez

35 – Jeremy Clements

36 – Spencer Gallagher

37 – Cole Custer

38 – Clint King

39 – Jeff Green

40 – David Starr

