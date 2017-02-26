XFINITY Drivers Seeing Red

.
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (lvms 2016)
Ryan Reed only has two victories on his resume, but they are impressive. Reed picked up his second NASCAR XFINITY series victory in the 36Th Annual Powershares Qqq 300 at Dayton International Speedway holding off Kasey Kahne in an overtime battle.. For Reed maybe a little De’ja’vu as he celebrated his first and only victory lane in the 2015 Alert Today Florida 300 at Daytona International Speedway.
If the drivers are seeing red this morning it was because the race suffered through two red flag incidents that delayed the race for 46 minuets that involving most of the field. The first incident the “Big One” happened on lap 24 and involved 20 cars, the second incident only 6 laps later involved another dozen cars.
“I’m just so excited,” Reed said in Victory Lane. “I knew if I could run two perfect laps (in overtime) with however many blocks I had to do in those two laps, I’d be standing here.”
NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 1
Unofficial Race Results for the 36Th Annual Powershares Qqq 300 –
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 124 Laps – 310 Miles
1 – Ryan Reed
2 – Kasey Kahne
3 – Austin Dillon
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Brendan Gaughan
6 – Scott Lagasse Jr
7 – Joey Gase
8 – Garrett Smithley
9 – William Byron
10 – Harrison Rhodes
11 – Matt Tifft
12 – Dakoda Armstrong
13 – Brandon Hightower
14 – Michael Annett
15 – Blake Koch
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – Mario Gosselin
18 – Ray Black Jr
19 – Ty Dillon
20 – Tyler Reddick
21- Ryan Sieg
22 – Anthony Kumpen
23 – Aric Almirola
24 – Elliott Sadler
25 – 14 JJ Yeley
26 – Brennan Poole
27 – Benny Gordon
28 – Chris Cockrum
29 – Brandon Jones
30 – Justin Allgaier
31 – Daniel Hemric
32 – Erik Jones
33 – Darrell Wallace Jr
34 – Daniel Suarez
35 – Jeremy Clements
36 – Spencer Gallagher
37 – Cole Custer
38 – Clint King
39 – Jeff Green
40 – David Starr
