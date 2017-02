NASCAR TV Schedule – Thur 2/23 – 26 – Daytona

.

Monster Energy Cup

XFINITY

Camping World Truck

Special Interest –

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Thursday, February 23 – Daytona

10:00 AM – Monster Cup practice – FS1

11:00 AM – Monster Cup practice – FS1

12:00 PM – Camping World Truck practice – FS1

2:00 PM – Camping World Truck practice final practice – FS1

5:00 PM – Monster Cup – Cam Am Duel at Daytona – FS1

Friday, February 24

10:00 AM – EFINITY practice – FS1

11:00 AM – Monster Cup practice – FS1

12:00 PM – XFINITY final practice – FS1

1:00 PM – Monster Cup practice – FS1

2:30 PM – Camping World Truck Daytona qualifying – FS1

5:00 PM – Camping World Truck pre-race – FS1

5:30 PM – Camping World Truck – Next Era Energy Resources 250 – FS1

Saturday, February 25

(R) 6:00 AM – Camping World Truck – FS1

8:30 AM – XFINIT qualifying – FS1

11:00 AM – Monster Cup final practice – FS1

1:00 PM – XFINITY Pre-race – FS1

1:30 PM – XFINITY -PowerShares QQQ 300 – FS1

Sunday, February 26

9:00 AM – NASCAR Race Day – FS1

11:00 AM – Monster Cup Pre-Race Show – FOX

12:00 PM – Monster Cup – Daytona 500 – FOX

