Huge Sprint Car Doubleheader March 9th and 10th in Vegas

On March 9th and 10th, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season opener for the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. Also featuring the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, the prestigious “6th Annual FVP Sin City Showdown” will pay $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start the feature on BOTH NIGHTS. A talented roster of drivers from Arizona, California, and the Midwest will battle for bragging rights on the large half-mile clay oval. The famed World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds will join the action packed card. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates open at 5:00pm, with racing set for 7:30pm on Thursday and 8:00pm on Friday. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.lvms.com/dirt or call 702.644.4444. A schedule for both nights is at the end of this release.

Held during NASCAR weekend, the “FVP Outlaw Showdown” has become one of the most popular dates on the USAC West Coast and SouthWest schedules. Last year, Indiana’s Bryan Clauson outdueled Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex, and Brady Bacon to earn his second Las Vegas jackpot. Sussex, Bacon, Roa, and Josh Hodges rounded out the top-five drivers.

Also known as the “Sin City Showdown,” Bud Kaeding (Campbell, California) won the inaugural race on his way to the USAC West Coast crown in 2012. Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana), Austin Liggett (Tracy, California), and Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) celebrated Las Vegas wins before Clauson returned to victory circle last season.

After winning his first USAC Sprint Car championship, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) will lead a strong contingent of drivers from the West Coast series. Jace Vander Weerd, D.J. Johnson, Richard Vander Weerd, Max Adams, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, and Cody Majors rounded out the top-10 in last year’s point chase.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) capped off another successful year with his fourth consecutive USAC SouthWest crown. Johnson heads a strong roster of Arizona drivers including “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Dennis Gile, Stevie Sussex, Brian Hosford, Chris Bonneau, and Andy Reinbold.

Two-day Pit Passes are $100 and single-day Pit Passes are $50.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). The pit gate will open at 2:00pm and more event information can be found at www.lvms.com/dirt or calling (702) 644-4444. Two-day Reserved and General Admission tickets are on sale for $80 (with fan pit pass). Single-day Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $39, and Children (12 and Under) are FREE. For more ticket information, visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Chris Kearns Presents, Extreme Mufflers, King Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net. For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook and Twitter pages. Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil and Hoosier Tire for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson.

LAS VEGAS OUTLAW / SIN CITY SHOWDOWN WINNERS:

2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Austin Liggett, 2015-Stevie Sussex, 2016-Bryan Clauson.

USAC LAS VEGAS FVP OUTLAW SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH:

Tickets & Will Call: 12:00pm

Pit Gate: 2:00pm

USAC Drivers Meeting: 4:00pm

Grandstands: 5:00pm

Wheel Pack: 5:45pm

USAC Hot Laps: 7:00pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:30pm

Racing to Follow

FRIDAY, MARCH 10TH:

Tickets & Will Call: 12:00pm

Pit Gate: 2:00pm

USAC Drivers Meeting: 4:00pm

Grandstands: 5:00pm

Wheel Pack: 5:45pm

USAC Hot Laps: 7:30pm

Opening Ceremonies: 8:00pm

Racing to Follow

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

March 9: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win)

March 10: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win)

March 17: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 18: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 25: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

April 22: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

April 29: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

May 20: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 3: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 10: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

June 17: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

July 8: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

July 28: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

July 29: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 12: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

October 7: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Championship Night)

November 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 23: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 11: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Steve Stroud Memorial)

March 9: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win)

March 10: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (FVP Outlaw Showdown / $3,000-to-win)

March 18: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

April 1: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Showdown at Canyon)

April 15: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

April 29: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 20: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

May 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

May 28: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Salute to Indy)

June 10: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

August 16: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK (Freedom Tour / Non-Points)

August 17: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / Non-Points)

August 18: 81 Speedway – Wichita, KS (Freedom Tour / Non-Points)

August 19: Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS (Freedom Tour / Non-Points)

September 2: #Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM (Border Tour / $2,000-to-Win)

September 3: #Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM (Border Tour / $2,000-to-Win)

September 9: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

September 29: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Hall of Fame Classic)

September 30: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Hall of Fame Classic)

October 21: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Race For The Cure)

October 28: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

November 3: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 4: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC West Coast Sprints.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with NMMRA Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#16B Bryan Clauson. 2-Time (2013 & 2016) Las Vegas FVP Outlaw Showdown Winner.