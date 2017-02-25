Come Fly With Me

.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Dayton International Speedway would see flying trucks, smoking ground heaps of metal, and the series youngest winner in Kaz Grala.

The action was packed from the second lap when Christopher Bell’s Toyota took flight after getting loose off the bumper of Timothy Peters. Bell’s truck would leave the racing surface like a hover craft, rotate 360 degress before landing hard on all four wheels. Bell would be involved in a total of three incidents throughout the event before finishing the evening in 9th. (in the video Bell is in the JBL #4, also shows onboard video)

The race to the checkers would see veteran driver Matt Crafton leading the pack on the inside with Ben Rhodes challenge on the outside as the pack entered turn three, Rhodes teammate Grant Enfingers attempted to assist Rhodes with a bump draft that went wrong. The push would send Rhodes into Craftons right rear quarter panel. The contact would turn Craftons truck before taking flight like an arrow, a spinning pirouette before landing back on the racing surface all in front of the hard charging field. Grala was able to skate by the carnage on the inside yellow line, “That was freaking awesome! I can’t believe we won Daytona,” Grala said in Victory Lane.

Daytona International Speedway

18th Annual NextEra Energy Resources

250

UNOFFICIAL Results

1. Kaz Grala

2. Johnny Sauter

3. Chase Briscoe

4. Ben Rhodes

5. Joe Nemechek

6. Austin Wayne Self

7. Timothy Peters

8. John H Nemechek

9. Christopher Bell

10. Regan Smith

11. Myatt Snider

12. Cody Coughlin

13. Matt Crafton

14. Grant Enfinger

15. Korbin Forrister

16. Todd Peck

17. Wendell Chavous

18. Brett Moffitt

19. Tyler Young

20. Travis Kvapil

21. Terry Jones

22. Noah Gragson

23. Austin Cindric

24. Ryan Truex

25. Clay Greenfield

26. Stewart Friesen

27. Tommy Joe Martins

.