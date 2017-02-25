Come Fly With Me

.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Dayton International Speedway would see flying trucks, smoking ground heaps of metal, and the series youngest winner in Kaz Grala.
The action was packed from the second lap when Christopher Bell’s Toyota took flight after getting loose off the bumper of Timothy Peters. Bell’s truck would leave the racing surface like a hover craft, rotate 360 degress before landing hard on all four wheels. Bell would be involved in a total of three incidents throughout the event before finishing the evening in 9th. (in the video Bell is in the JBL #4, also shows onboard video)
The race to the checkers would see veteran driver Matt Crafton leading the pack on the inside with Ben Rhodes challenge on the outside as the pack entered turn three, Rhodes teammate Grant Enfingers attempted to assist Rhodes with a bump draft that went wrong. The push would send Rhodes into Craftons right rear quarter panel. The contact would turn Craftons truck before taking flight like an arrow, a spinning pirouette before landing back on the racing surface all in front of the hard charging field. Grala was able to skate by the carnage on the inside yellow line, “That was freaking awesome! I can’t believe we won Daytona,” Grala said in Victory Lane.
Daytona International Speedway
18th Annual NextEra Energy Resources
250
UNOFFICIAL Results
1. Kaz Grala
2. Johnny Sauter
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Ben Rhodes
5. Joe Nemechek
6. Austin Wayne Self
7. Timothy Peters
8. John H Nemechek
9. Christopher Bell
10. Regan Smith
11. Myatt Snider
12. Cody Coughlin
13. Matt Crafton
14. Grant Enfinger
15. Korbin Forrister
16. Todd Peck
17. Wendell Chavous
18. Brett Moffitt
19. Tyler Young
20. Travis Kvapil
21. Terry Jones
22. Noah Gragson
23. Austin Cindric
24. Ryan Truex
25. Clay Greenfield
26. Stewart Friesen
27. Tommy Joe Martins
