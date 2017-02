.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

NASCAR officials unveiled a new Damaged Vehicle Policy on Wednesday at the sanctioning body’s Research & Development Center, a policy that will be enforced in all three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series.

Under the guidelines, teams no longer will be allowed to replace damaged body parts that are the result of accidents or contact. Repairs, such as fixing damaged – Read More: Damaged Vehicle Policy