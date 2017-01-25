WIX Filters Announces Partnership with Furniture Row Racing

GASTONIA, N.C. (Jan. 24, 2017) – WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has joined Furniture Row Racing as a key technical partner, which includes a primary and associate sponsorship role with the Denver, Colo.-based team during the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry will carry the WIX Filters primary paint scheme in the July 16th race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. In addition to the primary sponsorship, WIX Filters will have logo placement for the full season under the hood and on the C-post of Truex’s race car and also on the chest of his firesuit.

Additionally, Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota Camry, driven by rookie Erik Jones, will showcase WIX Filters for the season under the hood and on the B-post. The sleeve of Jones’ firesuit will also have a WIX Filters logo.

“The competitive spirit of racing is a perfect reflection of our own commitment to excellence, and our new partnership with Furniture Row Racing is an exciting continuation of our longstanding support of the teams and drivers who share our love of hard work, determination, and high-performing engines,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “It’s going to be an exciting 2017 season, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the track.”

Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing, said the team is thrilled to form a new partnership with an iconic brand in the automotive industry.

“As long as I have been in motorsports, and many years before me, WIX Filters has been the gold standard with filtration products,” said Garone. “To have a notable company as a new partner gives everyone at Furniture Row Racing a boost of confidence and gratification. We look forward to providing WIX Filters with on-track performances that mirror their quality products.”

The sponsorship marks a rich history between WIX and teams on NASCAR’s most competitive racing circuit, which provides a storied testing ground for WIX and its high-performance automotive filters.

“This is exciting to have WIX Filters, an innovative and industry-leading company, join our team,” said Truex. “Since I consider New Hampshire one of my home tracks and a place where the Truex family has enjoyed success over the years, I can’t think of a better place for the No. 78 WIX Filters Toyota primary branding debut. We’re overdue in New Hampshire and the WIX Filters Toyota would look awesome in Victory Lane.”