Winter Series Race Canceled

Ft. Morgan, Colorado (January 4, 2017) — A severe winter storm has left the I-76 Speedway officials with the unfortunate decision to cancel the scheduled third leg of the Colorado Winter Series. The event scheduled for Sunday January 8th will not be made up. Difficult and downright dangerous travel conditions, combined with a heavy snow cover on the track itself left no other options.

Look for the I-76 Speedway booth at the 29th annual Colorado Oval Track and High Performance Trade Show and Swap Meet January 28th at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

The Colorado Winter Series at the I-76 Speedway will continue February 12, 2017.