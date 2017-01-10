Tony Finley

In Memory of

Anthony Wayne Finley

April 10, 1941 – December 30, 2016

Obituary

Tony peacefully returned Home on 12/30/2016. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathy; brother Michael (Sally); nieces & nephews Rachael, Catherine, Burk & John; son David (April) Finley; grandsons Joshua, Robert & Todd; granddaughters Christine & Kay Lynne; and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving son Todd Kelly Finley. His life touched all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. To honor

Tony, memorial donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements under the direction of Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery, Thornton, CO.