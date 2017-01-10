Tony Finley

In Memory of
Anthony Wayne Finley
April 10, 1941 – December 30, 2016
Obituary
Tony peacefully returned Home on 12/30/2016. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathy; brother Michael (Sally); nieces & nephews Rachael, Catherine, Burk & John; son David (April) Finley; grandsons Joshua, Robert & Todd; granddaughters Christine & Kay Lynne; and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving son Todd Kelly Finley. His life touched all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. To honor
Tony, memorial donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery, Thornton, CO.
Saturday, January 21 at 4 PM – 6 PM
Tri County Parts & Equipment
12750 County Road 4, Brighton, Colorado 80603
In the old race shop, dessert, dinner, memories
From Robert Finley
OK so minds have been made up, it’s going to be a potluck dinner deal Italian style if you have a recipe that Tony liked or you know he’d would of like and it’s going to be a casual wear because he didn’t really dress up
Thanks to all of you
Robert