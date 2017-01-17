SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS JANUARY 21ST AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY!

Perris, CA, January 16, 2017) After being rained out two weeks ago, Perris Auto Speedway plans to get back in action this Saturday, January 21st, with the next round of the “Winter Heat Challenge Series.” Saturday’s program will feature the Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and the IMCA Modifieds. Spectator gates will open at 2:00 PM with racing at 3:00.

Saturday’s race will be the first 2017 PAS points race for the IMCA Modifieds. It will reward IMCA drivers with National, Regional, California State and Perris Auto Speedway 2017 points. At the first race of the “Winter Heat Challenge Series” on December 10th, which was not IMCA sanctioned, a strong field of 20 cars from California and Nevada battled on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. Acton’s Frank Politelli, in his first ever Modified race, won the competitive main event.

Larry Well of Riverside contested his first ever PAS Street Stock race and won the main event at the December 10th affair. Fellow Riverside resident Fred Estrada bagged his first race win in 28-years in the Super Stocks. Fourteen-year-old Alyssa Smith of Norco, the defending winter series American Factory Stock champ, kicked off defense of her crown with a win in that main event.

With the possibility of weather moving in this week, fans can keep up to date on the status of Saturday’s event on the Perris Auto Speedway Facebook page, website (http://perrisautospeedway.com/) or by calling the track office at: (951) 940-0134.

After Saturday’s event, there will be two races remaining in the “Winter Heat Challenge Series.” They will be on February 11th and 12th. The PAS will then kick off its 22nd consecutive regular season of action on March 4th with a triple-header featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars along with the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints.

Winter Heat Challenge Series Modified Points

1. Frank Politelli – Acton, CA – 40

2. Tommy Malcolm – Corona, CA – 39

3. P.J. Dyke – San Diego, CA – 38

4. Brenda Kirby – Lomita, CA – 37

5. Leland Hibdon – Pahrump, NV – 36

Winter Heat Challenge Series Street Stock Points

1. Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA – 62

2. Larry Well – Riverside, CA – 60

3. Harley Harveston – Lake Elsinore, CA – 54

3. Tom Smith – Norco, CA – 54

5. Brandon Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 48

Winter Heat Challenge Series Super Stock Points

1. Fred Estrada – Riverside, CA – 65

2. Steve Worstell – San Diego, CA – 60

3. Ricky Lee – Beaumont, CA – 54

4. Tom Smith – Norco, CA – 52

5. Danny Webster – Cherry Valley, CA – 48

Winter Heat Challenge Series American Factory Stock Points

1. Alyssa Smith – Norco, CA – 65

2. Jeff Elder – Redlands, CA – 60

3. Doug Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 54

4. Rick Eicksteadt – Lemon Grove, CA – 52

5. Jessica Schaffer – Ramona, CA – 48