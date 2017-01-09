Royal Purple King of the Wing Announces 2017 Schedule

January 8, 2017 –Indianapolis, IN The Royal Purple® King of the Wing National Sprintcar Series is excited to announce the dates and locations of our national tours for 2017. Additionally, KOTW is proud to announce Orchex® Agricultural Spray Oils will also be the presenting sponsor for the Northwest tour races.

Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil King of the Wing Mid-West Tour:

July 20: Kalamazoo Speedway Kalamazoo, MI

July 21: Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

July 22: Auto City Speedway Clio, MI

Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil King of the Wing Central Tour:

August 18: TBA

August 19: TBA

August 20: TBA

Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil King of the Wing Presented by Orchex® Northwest Tour:

Sept. 14: Magic Valley Speedway Twin Falls, ID

Sept. 15: Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID

Sept. 16: Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID “Pink Lady Classic”

Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil King of the Wing California Tour:

Nov. 17: TBA

Nov. 18: Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA

Nov. 19: Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA

“We’re excited to announce our 2017 schedule,” Said Series director Tom Hartsell. “Toledo, Meridian, and Kern have become staples on the King of the Wing tours, and we’re very happy to have Irwindale Speedway back to our national touring series for 2107. Also, there are seven new tracks on the schedule for this year’s tours including Magic Valley, Auto City, Kalamazoo, and some that will be announced soon. We are thrilled to take our teams and sponsors into a new markets.”

Orchex® Agricultural Spray Oils will be the presenting sponsor for the Northwest National Tour and the Title Sponsor for the West Coast Regional series. In 2015 and 2016, Orchex® was presenting sponsor for the West Coast National Tour. Orchex® will again bring their customers and guest from the agricultural industry to be part of KOTW Sprintcar races.

“We also want to thank Orchex® for returning, this year focusing on the Northwest Tour,” said Hartsell. “They are a shining example of how a company can use the demographic of KOTW Spintcars to entertain and interact wit their customers and ultimately sell their products.”

Franchise Program Details:

The Royal Purple® King of the Wing National Sprintcar Series will offer our loyal series racers the unique opportunity to become a franchised racer in the series. Twelve drivers/teams that purchase franchises and commit to running the entire national series will receive a guaranteed $3,000 minimum for the weekend (based on a weekend of three completed events). Additionally, franchised drivers will be the focus special marketing promotions with Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil and other series sponsors.

“This is new to the King of the Wing series,” stated Hartsell. “It’s a way to promote our drivers and provide them a guaranteed minimum prize money for each tour. The goal is to build the foundation of King of the Wing around the stars of the series: the men and women who drive these 800hp 3.5G monsters!”

About Calumet Specialty Products (parent company of Royal Purple®):

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feed-stocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel; and provides oilfield services and products to customers throughout the United States. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has fourteen manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northwest Wisconsin, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey, Oklahoma, eastern Missouri and North Dakota.

About the King of the Wing Series:

The “King of the Wing” Series is designed to work with all teams, promoters, fans and sponsors, to strengthen pavement Winged Sprint Car racing from coast to coast, working directly with all existing pavement Sprint Car Series. Long term plans for the Series are to provide a competitive rules package that can apply to all Sprint Cars and create race events that truly allows the promoters and racers to build bigger venues, show the sponsors and fans the world’s fastest short track cars, and to promote some of the best short track drivers competing head-to-head no matter what part of the country they are from or what Series they run on a regular basis. This is the only pavement Sprint Car Series that features competitors from all across the United States and Canada.