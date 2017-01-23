Monster change for NASCAR.

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

With a new title sponsor Monster Energy, NASCAR was looking to infuse excitement into the racing product, and now was the time for change. NASCAR announced today what new changes will be in effect for all three series in 2017.

The format changes consists of the following:

• Races will now consist of three stages, with championship implications in each stage.

• The top-10 finishers of the first two stages will be awarded additional championship points.

• The winner of the first two stages of each race will receive one playoff point, and the race winner will receive five playoff points. Each playoff point will be added to his or her reset total following race No. 26, if that competitor makes the playoffs.

• All playoff points will carry through to the end of the third round of the playoffs (Round of 8), with the Championship 4 racing straight-up at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the title.

• Championship points following the first two stages will be awarded on a descending scale, with the stage winner receiving 10 points, second receiving 9 points, and so on.

• The race winner following the final stage will now receive 40 points, second-place will receive 35, third-place 34, fourth-place 33, and so on.

• NASCAR won’t allow teams to replace body panels during a race, and teams will have additional limitations on crash repair that likely will mean most drivers who have to go to the garage won’t return for the remainder of the race.

. Qualifying for the playoffs remains the same — the regular-season champion plus 15 drivers based on wins with ties broken by points will get into the playoffs, as long as they are in the top 30 in the standings.

The caution clock used in the trucks, where the caution came out after 20 consecutive minutes of green-flag racing, has been eliminated.

“Simply put, this will make our great racing even better,” said Brian France, NASCAR Chairman & CEO. “I’m proud of the unprecedented collaboration from our industry stakeholders, each of whom had a common goal — strengthening the sport for our fans. This is an enhancement fully rooted in teamwork, and the result will be an even better product every single week.”