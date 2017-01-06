Modifieds Back at 2017 Winter Showdown

Bakersfield, CA – The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California will once again feature a $5,000 to win event for Modifieds.

The nationally televised Winter Showdown, is the “Richest Short Track Race in the Nation” with over $150,000 in prize money for Super Late Models and Tour Cars, draws the top Super Late Model drivers in the country, including two-time event winner Bubba Pollard from Senoia, Georgia and west coast standout Derek Thorn.

The Modified race will open the Saturday night, February 11, 2017, card with a 50 lap shootout at the state-of-the-art California half-mile oval, billed as the “Spray Nine 50”. The Modifieds will be followed by the 250 lap $30K to win Winter Showdown. The Modifieds will once again be officiated by the staff of the Lucas Oil Modified Series.

“We have a great relationship with Greg Scheidecker and everyone at the Lucas Oil Modified Series,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “They’re a great group to work with and always put on an exciting show for the fans. We’re looking forward to having the Modifieds back again at the 2017 Winter Showdown.”

The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown is set for February 9-11, 2017.

For rules and additional Modified information contact Greg Scheidecker at greg@lucasoil.com, for more Winter Showdown information go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com or contact the SRL office at 661-679-4681.