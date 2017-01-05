King of the Wing Sprint Cars coming to CNS this summer

Colorado National Speedway announced on their Facebook page that the King of the Wing National Sprint Car Series will be coming to CNS this summer. While the exact date of the event has not been set the Royal Purple Synthetic Oil King of the Wing Sprint Car Series which is operated by Davey Hamilton will make an appearance in Dacono in 2017.

Hamilton who is a former Indy Car driver still holds the track record at CNS in a Supermodified with a 13.831 which was recorded August 7th 1993.

More information about the King of the Wing Series can be found on their website.