Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Denver’s own Furniture Row Racing team has challenged the status quo by showing that the boys out west can be just as fast as their southern counterparts. With four wins, five poles and the most leading laps of any Cup driver (1,809), 2016 marked the greatest campaign ever for both Furniture Row Racing and general manager Joe Garone. Read More: http://milehighsports.com/executive-year-finalists/