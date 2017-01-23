David Ferroni Receives NMPA Recognition

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jan. 22, 2017) — David Ferroni, Furniture Row Racing public relations representative and president of DMF Communications, was recognized by the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) with the Ken Patterson Helping Others Award Saturday night (Jan. 21) at the NMPA’s annual awards dinner in Charlotte.

Presented annually since 2004, the award is named after the former director of public relations for Talladega Superspeedway. The Ken Patterson award is awarded in conjunction with Talladega Superspeedway and recognizes a public relations representative in the motorsports industry (team, track, and sanctioning body) who has exhibited the kind, generous qualities that Patterson always demonstrated. Eligible members of the NMPA vote to determine the award recipient.

In addition, Talladega Superspeedway donates $1,000 in the winner’s name to the Kenneth Patterson Educational Trust Fund each year. Patterson died April 2, 2004 from complications of myelo dysplasia syndrome.

“I want to thank the National Motorsports Press Association and Talladega Superspeedway for this humbling recognition,” said Ferroni, who handles the PR for Furniture Row Racing’s No. 78 Toyota driven by Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series. “This is an award that carries a special meaning to me being that it is named after Ken Patterson who left us way too early. But Ken’s passion and selfless service continue to be benchmarks for everyone to follow in the public relations motorsports industry. I am deeply honored to join the list of outstanding public relations professionals who have previously won this award.”

Year – Recipient

2016 — David Ferroni, Furniture Row Racing

2015 – Jon Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Inc.

2014 – Mike Smith, Martinsville Speedway

2013 – Marcy Scott, Atlanta Motor Speedway

2012 – Scott Cooper, Charlotte Motor Speedway

2011 – Kerry Tharp, NASCAR

2010 – Denny Darnell, Darnell Communications

2009 – Judy Dominick, GM Racing

2008 – Tom Roberts, TRPR

2007 – Ray Cooper, Clear! Blue Communications

2006 – Jimmy White, Camp & Assoc., Inc.

2005 – Dan Zacharias, Ford Racing

2004 – Kristi King, Talladega Superspeedway