CNS Announces 2017 Schedule

Colorado National Speedway has released it’s 2017 schedule. There will be 3 practice sessions in March starting Saturday the 11th while the actual racing season kicks off with the Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Figure 8s on April 1st.

Keeping with recent tradition the start times in April will be 5:30PM (an hour earlier than the remainder of the season).

Highlighting the season are 12 special events including the K&N Pro Series West making their annual appearance on June 10th as well as a special open wheel night on August 19th that welcomes in the King of the Wing Sprint Car Series.

CNS will also host a few non-racing events such as the Father’s Day Monster Truck show on Sunday June 18th and Hawgfest on Sunday July 16th.

While the schedule is still tentative the entire lineup can be viewed here.