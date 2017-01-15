Christopher Bell Wins The 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals

.

Photo Credit: Pole Position Photo, Michael Diers

Earning the victory for Keith Kunz Motorsports, Christopher Bell win puts Kunz with six overall Chili Bowl titles as a car owner since 1994 when Hillenburg wheeled the Keith and Rusty Kunz owned entry to Victory Lane.

The dates for the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be January 9-13, 2018 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Tickets go on sale in March, 2017. More details will be released in the coming month.

For results/updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto

31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals