Calling All Vintage Late Models

We are looking at the exciting possibility of adding a Vintage Late Model Class to the 2017 Schedule at Big Country Speedway.

So all those awesome Late Model’s sitting in shops covered with a tarp…it’s time to get them out…dust them off and Race Again!

There is also to be a Special Event Vintage Night on June 17th.

There will be a Vintage Late Model Meeting on January 24th at 6:00 PM- 8011 Jack Rabbit Rd, Cheyenne Wy.

If you are interested but cannot attend the meeting please email us at bigcountryspeedwaywy@gmail.com or give us a call at 405-615-9697.