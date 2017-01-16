Auto-Owners Insurance Expands Furniture Row Racing

Sponsorship Package with New Multiyear Agreement

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 16, 2017) — Furniture Row Racing announced that Auto-Owners Insurance has agreed to a multiyear primary sponsorship for Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Fortune 500 company, which joined Furniture Row Racing in 2016 as a primary sponsor for three races, will double that amount in both 2017 and 2018.

The six races the Auto-Owners Insurance paint scheme will adorn Truex’s No. 78 Camry in 2017 will be at Kansas Speedway (May 13), Michigan International Speedway (June 18), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 23), Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 9), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 7) and Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 12).

Auto-Owners Insurance, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, provides auto, home, life and business coverage for NASCAR fans and customers through local, independent agents in 26 states. The company is based in Lansing, Mich.

“Teaming up with Furniture Row Racing has been an outstanding fit for Auto-Owners, and we are excited to continue our partnership for the 2017 and 2018 seasons,” said Mary Pierce, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Auto-Owners. “Martin and the No. 78 team have pioneered their way to excellence at the highest level of NASCAR. We truly admire their hard work and consistency, and look forward to being a part of their continued success.”

The Auto-Owners Insurance blue hue shared a competitive experience with Furniture Row Racing in 2016. In the three races that Auto-Owners Insurance was the primary sponsor, Truex won the prestigious Southern 500 in Darlington, S.C., finished seventh at the fall race in Martinsville, Va., and was eighth at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

“There was indeed something special about the success of the blue Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry last year and we are more than thrilled that the company is expanding its partnership with Furniture Row Racing for the next two seasons,” said Furniture Row Racing team president Joe Garone. “Auto-Owners Insurance has been a winning company for a century and we are humbled that they have placed their confidence in our race team.”

Truex was equally excited to hear about the new sponsorship agreement.

“Winning the Southern 500 – a triple crown race – with the blue Auto-Owners Insurance paint scheme was without a doubt one of the main highlights of my racing career,” said Truex. “We want to give Auto-Owners Insurance more success as we look forward to the 2017 season. I was able to visit the Auto-Owners Insurance headquarters in Lansing and came away feeling proud to be associated with a company that has had 100 years of success.”