Bakersfield, CA – With over $156,000 paid out in 2016, the Winter Showdown has reached the distinction of “America’s Richest Short Track Race”.



The 2017 edition of the Winter Showdown held at the state-of-the-art, Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California has moved its race weekend up two weeks to February 9th, 10th, and 11th in 2017.



“The 2017 Daytona 500 date was changed to the final weekend of February, and we wanted to give teams the opportunity to compete at both Speedweeks and the Winter Showdown, so we moved our date up,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “We will also move the race from Sunday afternoon, to a Saturday early evening start.”



The Winter Showdown will be in its third year in 2017, and has hosted the nation’s top Super Late Model drivers. Senoia, Georgia’s Bubba Pollard is the only driver to take home the distinctive Winter Showdown trophy. Pollard collected a record $40,000 for his win in 2016, which was his second consecutive Winter Showdown victory.



