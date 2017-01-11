Carl Edwards to step away

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

Carl Edwards made if official today that there will be no more back flips. That’s right after 20 years of racing from Capital Speedway in Holts Summit, Missouri, all the way to Daytona, Edwards is ready to hang it up. Edwards address the media today from the Joe Gibbs Racing compound to end what had become the fastest spreading off season rumor.

Edwards quipped “It’s occurred to me there must be some sort of thing that people do on the internet where they communicate really quickly because everybody found out about this in a hurry, Twitter or something,” fully displaying why Edwards has become one of the fan favorite drivers on the circuit. “Anyway, so I am, I’m stepping away from full time driving in the Cup Series.”

Edwards continued citing 3 reasons why at 37 years old he is stepping away from a passion of his for so many years.

#1. “I am truly, I am personally satisfied with my career”, even without winning a championship

#2. ” NASCAR, this is an all encompassing thing. You guys, we do this, and it’s full time. And not just the physical time, but I wake up in the morning thinking about racing. I think about it all day. I go to bed thinking about it. And I have dreams about racing. And that’s just how it is. I’ve been doing that for 20 years, and I need to take that time right now and devote it to people and things that are important to me, things I’m really passionate about.

#3. My health. I can stand here healthy, and that’s a testament after all the racing I’ve done and all the stupid stuff I’ve done in a race car, that is a true testament to NASCAR, to the tracks, to the people who have built my race cars, Having said that, though, it’s a risky sport. I’m aware of the risks. I don’t like how it feels to take the hits that we take, and I’m a sharp guy, and I want to be a sharp guy in 30 years. So those risks are something that I want to minimize.

As far as the timing of the announcement with only 49 days away from the season opening race at Daytona, Edwards replied “If I put those three things together, the timing for me to do this is now, and thank you coach Gibbs for allowing me to do this. This is a personal decision. (TRD/pr)

