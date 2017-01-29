29th Annual Trade Show and Swap Meet

Witthar Racing will one again host Colorado’s 29th Annual Oval Track and High Performance Trade Show and Swap Meet. The annual event will be back the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont Colorado.

Move in will be on Friday January 27th with early bird specials 2:00PM till 8:00PM. The show opens on Saturday at 8:00AM and will run until 4:00PM.

All Race Tracks and Organizations should be represented for registrations and schedules.

The Colorado Motor Sports Hall of Fame will have a booth with several Hall of Famers there signing autographs. So far Pete Stringer and Richard Burton have confirmed that they plan to attend.

Spaces are still available, contact John or Troy Witthar for additional information. (303)359-6026 or (303)335-5238.

See you at the “Show”