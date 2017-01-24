24 Hours of Daytona Watch Party

Kurt Hansen’s Race Central will be holding a watch party for the last 4 hours of the 24 Hours of Daytona on January 29th, 2017. The event will be at Westminster’s Quake Steak and Lube (Church Ranch Road (104th) and US 36 (Boulder Turnpike)). The Watch Party will be in a private room within Quaker Steak and Lube. As usual, Kurt will have a bunch of give always for those attending the event. It’s sure to be a gathering of the “clan”. No Football, No Excuses, Let’s go Racing. Spend a day with the “Insider” Kurt Hansen.

This will be the first big weekend for the local racing community with this being the final event of the weekend. Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th will be the 29th annual Colorado Oval Track and High Performance Trade Show and Swap Meet at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Vendors with new and used racing parts and equipment, Local race tracks taking registrations and paper work for the upcoming season are just some of the activities taking place. Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame will be there with Hall of Famers signing autographs. (Pete Stringer and Richard Burton have confirmed that they will be there. Working on a couple of others.)

On Saturday evening, after the Trade Show, the Colorado dirt track Alliance BST series will be holding their 2016 season celebration at C.B. and Potts in Westminster Colorado. Brett Root of IMCA will be the guest speaker. The event will honor the racers from Phillips County Raceway and El Paso County Raceway. Awards, Dinner and a Party to finish the “shindig”.

If you can make ‘em all it will truly be a full weekend, racing, food and friends, what more could you ask for.

See Ya There.