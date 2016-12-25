The Passing of Lee Schwartzkopf

I received this on December 24, 2016 from the Rocky Mountain Legends Racing Association.

I just received a phone call from John Ulander that Lee Schwartzkopf of Gering passed away this morning. It was also mentioned on Facebook. We will miss him.



This is from the Hiway 92 Raceway Park facebook page.

It is with heavy hearts that we share that former owner of Hi Way 92 Raceway Park, Lee Schwartzkopf has died to this earthly life, this morning. We pray for God’s peace to be with all of Lee’s family and friends.

No other information is available to me at this time.