World of Outlaws Launches Race Day Drug-Testing Program

Partners Exclusively with The National Center for Drug Free Sport to update Substance Abuse Policy and Manage Testing

CONCORD, N.C. – Dec. 8, 2016 – The World of Outlaws announced today an exclusive partnership with The National Center for Drug Free Sport (Drug Free Sport) for a robust drug-testing program to improve the safety of competitors in compliance with a revised World of Outlaws Substance Abuse Policy.

“Every major sport across the country has adopted drug-testing policies. As the leader in dirt track racing we felt it was time to join that group,” said World of Outlaws President Tom Deery. “Partnering with Drug Free Sport as a third-party administrator provides our participants a thorough and fair testing platform.”

Beginning with the 2017 racing season, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and Late Model Series will require drivers to participate in random testing for substances of abuse that could impede driving ability.

“We’ve had a drug policy in place for quite a while now that allows us to test based on suspicion,” said Deery. “But we’ve never done random testing. It’s time to add another dimension to create a stronger deterrent.”

Drug Free Sport is a world-wide leader in the sport drug-testing industry, currently conducting drug testing management and/or education services for the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NBA, WNBA, NBA D-League, PGA Tour, LPGA, USGA, CrossFit Games, the Big Ten Conference, and more than 300 colleges, universities and amateur athletics organizations around the world.

“As a true independent third-party administrator, Drug Free Sport provides consistency to the process, an added layer of confidence, confidentiality, and skill, leveraging our technical expertise in industry-approved testing procedures and certified specimen collection,” said Chris Guinty, Drug Free Sport COO. “Our collectors and staff establish the tone within the industry of ensuring fair and safe sport for athletes, teams and fans.”

Random drug testing will begin at the onset of the 2017 season. Testing will apply to drivers only and will be conducted at a number of events throughout the season. Notification will not be given prior to any event. Drivers found in violation will be subject to suspension.

“We’re not looking for performance-enhancing drugs, as in other sports,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “Regardless of your view on recreational drug use, we can all agree they have no place on the race track. We’re trying to keep our drivers safe.”

“The World of Outlaws run in close quarters at high speeds, and we will not allow anything that puts participants and fans at risk,” said Carter.