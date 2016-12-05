Dodge To Try Again

By Chase Wilhelm Dec 4, 2016
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has hinted Dodge could make a return to NASCAR.
According to multiple reports, Marchionne talked about the possibility during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, stating he recently spoke to NASCAR Executive Vice President Jim France.
“Yes, I’d love to,” said Marchionne when asked if he’d like Dodge to return to the sport. “I talked to Jim France just last night. I’m the one who pulled Dodge out, so I’m the guilty party at the table.”
Any manufacturer wanting to come into NASCAR for the 2017 season would have had to make a formal request by September 2015. The current NASCAR rules require race-car renderings for new models to be submitted by more than a year before they ever are raced on the track. The deadline is Oct. 1 (more than 15 months before the actual debut), if the production car is already in production, and Jan. 1 (13 months before the debut), if the production car will start being sold in the year the Cup model debuts. A full-scale race car must be submitted to NASCAR by April 1 prior to the year of debut. To accomplish those tasks, an incoming manufacturer likely would have to hire some top personnel away from current NASCAR teams, and that has yet to happen (ESPN)(12-6-2016)