Dodge To Try Again

By Chase Wilhelm Dec 4, 2016

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has hinted Dodge could make a return to NASCAR.

According to multiple reports, Marchionne talked about the possibility during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, stating he recently spoke to NASCAR Executive Vice President Jim France.

“Yes, I’d love to,” said Marchionne when asked if he’d like Dodge to return to the sport. “I talked to Jim France just last night. I’m the one who pulled Dodge out, so I’m the guilty party at the table.”

