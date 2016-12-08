Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cleared To Race 2017

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds

CONCORD, N.C. — Following a test session Wednesday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been medically cleared to resume NASCAR competition after making a full recovery from a concussion. He will return for the beginning of the 2017 season at the Feb. 26 Daytona 500.

Earnhardt, 42, was cleared Wednesday evening by Dr. Micky Collins, medical director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in Pittsburgh, in consultation – Read More: Hendrick Motorsports

