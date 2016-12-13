CNS Announces Supermodifieds will return in 2017

Colorado National Speedway announced today that the Supermodifieds will return to action with a limited schedule in 2017. The ERA Supermodifieds were removed from the 2016 season schedule after a disagreement with the track management on rules and race procedures.

According to the track website the Supermodifieds will run essentially the same rules as in years past except will now be under the supervision of the CNS track tech department and will be officiated by the CNS officials.

The Supermodifieds are the fastest division at CNS and the most recent champion was Richie Castor Jr in 2015.