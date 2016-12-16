2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE HAS 18 DATES AT 7 TRACKS

DECEMBER 15, 2016… Heading to their ninth season, the cars and stars of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series are set for eighteen nights of action at seven racetracks. Opening with the two-day “Outlaw Showdown” at Las Vegas on March 9th, the traditional 360s will close out the schedule with Ventura’s two-day (non-points) “Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 23rd.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season openers on March 9th and 10th. Co-sanctioned with the USAC SouthWest Sprints, the “Outlaw Showdown” is held during NASCAR weekend and also features the World of Outlaw Sprints. Last March, Indiana’s Bryan Clauson earned his second $2,500 jackpot at the 1/2-mile oval in front of a packed grandstand. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). For more information, visit www.lvms.com/dirt or call (702) 644-4444.

Tulare’s Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway will host four dates on the schedule. Promoted by Steve Faria, the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval will showcase the USAC 360s and World of Outlaw Sprints on March 17th and 18th. The popular “Peter Murphy Classic” will be held on April 22nd and the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” is scheduled for May 20th. Last season, D.J. Johnson led all drivers with two victories at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. Other wins were claimed by Austin Liggett, Ryan Bernal, and Troy Rutherford. The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California and for more details, visit www.tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

The USAC West Coast Sprints will make three appearances at Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Promoted by Bubby Morse, the 3/8-mile oval will host the March 25th, April 29th, and June 17th dates. Last year, Richard Vander Weerd scored two Hanford wins and Brody Roa claimed the June checkered flags on his way to the championship. Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California and for more information, visit www.racekingspeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura Raceway has four events on the calendar. Promoted by Jim Naylor, “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will host the June 3rd and July 8th races along with the non-point “77th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 22nd and 23rd. The November finale will also showcase the USAC National and Western States Midgets. Last season, Tristan Guardino and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign claimed victory at the seaside 1/5-mile oval. Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more details, visit www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The traditional 360 Sprints will clash at Santa Maria Raceway for three nights on the schedule. Promoted by Mike Kappmeyer, “The West’s Best Short Track” hosts the June 10th “Ron Otto Memorial,” the August 12th “Bud Stanfield Memorial,” and the “Championship Night” on October 7th. Last year, Brody Roa and Jace Vander Weerd scored wins at Central Coast 1/3-mile clay oval. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more information, visit www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

On Friday, July 28th, the traditional 360s will make their only appearance at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway. Promoted by John Prentice, the 1/4-mile oval at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds is a fan favorite. Last August, Jace Vander Weerd stormed to his second win of the campaign. Ocean Speedway is located at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville, California and for more details, visit www.racepmg.com or call 831.662.9466 (WINN).

The following night, Saturday, July 29th, the USAC West Coast Sprints will make their first visit to Petaluma Speedway. .Promoted by Rick Faeth, “The Fastest 3/8-mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” has become a popular stop for the USAC/CRA 410 Sprints during “California Sprint Week.” Petaluma Speedway is located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma, California and for more information, visit www.petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, January 28th at the Orleans Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel will also host a Bowling Tournament the previous night at 8:00pm. Tickets for both the Awards Banquet and Bowling Tournament can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/banquet.pdf and orders must be received by January 19th. The Orleans Hotel and Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Nevada and for more information, visit www.orleanscasino.com or call 800.675.3267 for room reservations.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, DJ Safety, Diversified Machine Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Rod End Supply, Stand 21 Racer Goes Safer Foundation, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. Series officials are looking for associate and contingency sponsors for the upcoming season. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook and Twitter pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

January 27: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Bowling Tournament / 8pm)

January 28: Orleans Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (USAC Western Awards Banquet / 12pm)

March 9: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown)

March 10: *The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown)

March 17: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 18: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 25: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

April 22: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

April 29: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

May 20: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 3: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 10: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

June 17: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

July 8: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

July 28: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

July 29: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 12: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

October 7: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Championship Night)

November 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 23: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC SouthWest Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#88 Jace Vander Weerd. 2nd in 2016 USAC West Coast point standings. Photo by Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos.